Trump Media Unveils $400M Buyback While Guarding $2.3B Bitcoin War Chest

CryptoNews
2025/06/24 05:31
BRC20.COM
COM$0.037147-4.18%
Core DAO
CORE$0.5474-0.32%
ZeroLend
ZERO$0.00005857+27.18%
FUND
FUND$0.02801+5.69%

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp., the parent company of Truth Social, has announced plans to repurchase up to $400 million worth of its stock.

The move, confirmed in a press release on Monday, was approved by the company’s board of directors and will include the buyback of both common stock and warrants through open market transactions.

All repurchased shares will be retired, and the timing of the buyback will be left to the company’s discretion. Trump Media says the plan complies with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) regulations.

With $3B War Chest, Trump Media Moves on Buybacks and Bitcoin Simultaneously

The company, trading under the ticker DJT on Nasdaq and NYSE Texas, described the buyback as part of a broader effort to return value to shareholders while maintaining flexibility for future growth.

Devin Nunes, CEO and chairman of Trump Media, said the decision reflects the board’s confidence in the company’s long-term direction.

“The Board took a vote of confidence in our company, our stock, and our strategic plans,” Nunes stated.

“Since Trump Media now has approximately $3 billion on its balance sheet, we have the flexibility to take actions like this, which support strong shareholder returns, as we continue exploring further strategic opportunities.”

While launching the buyback program, the company made clear that its previously announced Bitcoin strategy remains fully intact. In May, Trump Media revealed a $2.3 billion private placement deal designed to fund a long-term Bitcoin treasury plan.

The company confirmed Monday that the share repurchase will not interfere with its crypto strategy. Both initiatives are independently funded, according to the statement.

Trump Media has said it intends to model its Bitcoin treasury plans after MicroStrategy, a firm led by Michael Saylor that has accumulated over $14 billion in Bitcoin holdings.

The financial separation between the stock buyback and the crypto treasury gives the company room to act on both fronts. Trump Media noted that it may also consider buying back its outstanding convertible notes in the future, either through market purchases or private deals.

Trump Media has continued to expand its brand, which includes not only Truth Social but also the streaming service Truth+ and the fintech platform Truth.Fi.

The company did not disclose a specific timeline for the repurchase program but confirmed that all buybacks would be handled under standard market conditions.

With $3 billion in cash on hand, the company says it remains in a strong financial position to pursue multiple strategies simultaneously.

Trump Media Advances $2.3B Bitcoin Strategy With ETF Ambitions, SEC Filings, and New Partnerships

Following its $400 million stock buyback announcement, Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG) is doubling down on its digital asset push, with a $2.3 billion Bitcoin treasury plan now fully in motion.

On May 30, the company confirmed it had raised $2.44 billion through a private placement involving nearly 50 institutional investors. The raise included 55.9 million shares at $25.72 and $1 billion in zero-coupon convertible notes, with proceeds earmarked for Bitcoin acquisition and general operations.

According to Trump Media, the move indicates a long-term shift toward holding Bitcoin as a core treasury asset.

Just weeks later, on June 13, the U.S. SEC approved TMTG’s S-3 registration statement, a key step in launching its large-scale Bitcoin treasury strategy. The approval adds regulatory backing to one of the most ambitious crypto plays by a U.S. public company.

Then, on June 16, TMTG filed for a Truth Social Bitcoin and Ethereum ETF, seeking to list the fund on NYSE Arca. The proposed ETF would allocate 75% to Bitcoin and 25% to Ethereum, with Crypto.com acting as custodian and execution agent.

If approved, the fund could offer direct crypto exposure to retail and institutional investors under the Truth.Fi brand.

TMTG also announced plans to expand its ETF offerings into other sectors, including energy, via a partnership with Yorkville America Digital and Crypto.com.

Together, these moves position Trump Media as a growing force in crypto finance, blending political branding with Bitcoin-backed financial products at a scale few U.S. companies have attempted.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Prosecutors link Roman Storm to DPRK hackers in trial opening statements

Prosecutors link Roman Storm to DPRK hackers in trial opening statements

The Tornado Cash co-founder's legal team argued he "had nothing to do" with hackers using the crypto mixing service as his criminal trial kicked off.
Storm Trade
STORM$0.01442+0.27%
Chainlink
LINK$16.09+1.83%
Share
PANews2025/07/16 05:00
U.S. DOJ Closes Polymarket Case – $2.6B Prediction Market Eyes Imminent U.S. Return

U.S. DOJ Closes Polymarket Case – $2.6B Prediction Market Eyes Imminent U.S. Return

The U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) and Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) have officially ended their investigations into Polymarket, a popular blockchain-based prediction market platform. The closure of the probes launched in the final months of the Biden administration indicates a broader regulatory shift under President Trump, whose administration has adopted a more crypto-friendly stance. Polymarket Cleared as DOJ and CFTC Close Probes Without Action According to a Bloomberg report published Tuesday, Polymarket was formally notified earlier this month that both the DOJ and CFTC had concluded their inquiries without pursuing further action. The investigations sought to determine whether the New York-based platform continued to allow U.S. residents to place bets despite a 2022 settlement with regulators that banned such access. Neither the DOJ nor the CFTC issued public comments on the case, and Polymarket itself has remained measured in its response. Still, CEO Shayne Coplan shared his reflections in a personal post on X, offering rare insight into the toll the scrutiny had taken. “Eight months ago, on election night, we were on top of the world… Eight days later, the FBI broke down my door at 6am and took all my computers and phones,” he wrote. 8 months ago, on election night, we were on top of the world after Polymarket called the election. 8 days later, the FBI broke down my door at 6am and took all my computers and phones, looking for anything that could imply foul play. While traumatic, it etched the story of… pic.twitter.com/EOfJQTCzMY — Shayne Coplan 🦅 (@shayne_coplan) July 15, 2025 Coplan described the experience as traumatic but said it showed Polymarket’s accuracy and resilience. He confirmed the company has been cleared of wrongdoing, stating, “Justice prevailed. God Bless America.” Polymarket allows users to bet with cryptocurrency on real-world outcomes, from election results and geopolitical conflicts to economic indicators and proposed legislation. The platform rose to prominence during the 2024 U.S. election cycle, when users speculated heavily on Donald Trump’s chances of returning to office. That wave of attention, however, brought scrutiny. In 2022, the CFTC fined Polymarket $1.4 million , accusing it of running an unregistered derivatives platform and ordering it to block U.S. users from placing bets. While Polymarket complied officially, regulators suspected the platform may still have been accessed by American traders using VPNs or other tools to circumvent the ban. 👮‍♀️ FBI agents have reportedly seized Polymarket CEO Shayne Coplan’s phone and electronics, following a raid at his Manhattan residence. #FBIraid #Polymarket #ShayneCoplan https://t.co/FoAECymNsu — Cryptonews.com (@cryptonews) November 14, 2024 The situation escalated dramatically in November 2024, just days after the election, when the FBI raided Coplan’s Manhattan residence and seized electronic devices in a surprise early morning operation. The investigation, which also involved the CFTC , focused on whether Polymarket had violated its earlier agreement by allowing disguised U.S. trading activity to continue. As part of the settlement, the company committed to geo-blocking U.S. residents. In response to the closure of the investigation, Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong publicly decried the DOJ’s actions, saying, “This was one of the most egregious examples of lawfare from the last administration that should never have been possible in America. Imagine having your door broken down for predicting an election.” Armstrong continued, adding that “The onus was on the government to prove there was something worth pursuing here, and they failed to do that. This is how you lose trust in institutions.” This was one of the most egregious examples of lawfare from the last administration, that should never have been possible in America. Imagine having your door broken down for predicting an election. The onus was on the government to prove there was something worth pursuing here,… https://t.co/WhoDanAw7k — Brian Armstrong (@brian_armstrong) July 15, 2025 Polymarket Eyes U.S. Comeback Amid Pro-Crypto Policy Shift The decision to drop the investigations reflects a broader change in Washington’s stance toward digital assets and prediction markets under the Trump administration. At its peak in November 2024, Polymarket recorded a staggering $2.6 billion in monthly trading volume. While volume dipped to $1.1 billion in May 2025, activity remains strong. Polymarket now hosts over 21,000 markets with 1.2 million users and $700 million in active trading. With the DOJ and CFTC inquiries officially closed, industry watchers believe Polymarket may explore reentering the U.S. market in a more regulated form by either registering as a designated contract market (DCM) under the CFTC or acquiring a firm with an existing license. While the platform will reportedly be working its way back into the U.S., it did not stop developing even during the CFTC and FBI investigations. Polymarket is in the midst of a major expansion effort, reportedly closing in on a $200 million funding round led by Peter Thiel’s Founders Fund. 💰 @Polymarket , a crypto-based prediction market platform, is on the verge of closing a $200 million funding round that would value the company at $1 billion. #Polymarket #Crypto https://t.co/wkfbhY7fVe — Cryptonews.com (@cryptonews) June 25, 2025 Additionally, the platform recently announced a partnership with Elon Musk’s X and its AI division, xAI, to integrate prediction markets into the social media platform. Under this arrangement, Polymarket will offer real-time event forecasts that appear alongside user posts and commentary. 🧮 X and Polymarket have joined forces to bring live prediction odds to the social timeline, replacing the short-lived Kalshi link-up. Real-time widgets and AI summaries seek to turn trending topics into quick crowd forecasts. #crypto #PredictionMarke … https://t.co/HBustPGwCk — Cryptonews.com (@cryptonews) June 6, 2025 Still, the platform faces scrutiny outside the U.S. Authorities in France, Belgium, Thailand, Taiwan, and Singapore have also placed restrictions on Polymarket, often citing gambling law violations. ❌ Singapore blocks crypto-based prediction platform @Polymarket , warning users of fines or jail time for gambling with unlicensed providers. #Polymarket #SingaporeBan https://t.co/AYBWETFMx7 — Cryptonews.com (@cryptonews) January 13, 2025 Allegations of market manipulation have also surfaced, although none have resulted in formal charges. Polymarket’s main rival, Kalshi, recently won a legal victory against the CFTC when the watchdog moved to voluntarily dismiss its appeal of a ruling in Kalshi’s favor, effectively conceding that election betting contracts may have a place in the American financial sector. With Polymarket now legally in the clear, the question is whether the U.S. will allow the platform to operate under a regulated framework.
Xai
XAI$0.06352+7.18%
Major
MAJOR$0.17833+5.74%
SuperRare
RARE$0.05746+3.04%
MAY
MAY$0.05678-2.23%
Propy
PRO$0.8923-2.47%
Share
CryptoNews2025/07/16 05:26
Ethereum Foundation to Reorganize Ecosystem Development Team to Focus on Four Key Areas

Ethereum Foundation to Reorganize Ecosystem Development Team to Focus on Four Key Areas

PANews reported on July 10 that according to the "Future of EF Ecosystem Development" published on the official blog of the Ethereum Foundation, as the Ethereum ecosystem continues to expand,
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.11551-1.49%
Share
PANews2025/07/10 21:45

Trending News

More

Prosecutors link Roman Storm to DPRK hackers in trial opening statements

U.S. DOJ Closes Polymarket Case – $2.6B Prediction Market Eyes Imminent U.S. Return

Ethereum Foundation to Reorganize Ecosystem Development Team to Focus on Four Key Areas

Aave elbows US banks aside with record $50b in net deposits

Maxine Waters Warns GOP Crypto Bills Could Trigger America’s First Crypto-Financial Crisis