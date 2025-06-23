Anthony Pompliano announces $1 billion merger to form ProCap Financial, plans to build a Bitcoin native financial platform

PANews
2025/06/23 20:34
Bitcoin
BTC$116,503.98-2.92%
FORM
FORM$3.0915-6.93%

PANews reported on June 23 that Anthony Pompliano tweeted that his private company ProCap BTC, LLC will merge with Nasdaq-listed SPAC Columbus Circle Capital Corp I ($CCCM) to form a new company ProCap Financial, valued at $1 billion. Pompliano also announced that it has completed $750 million in financing, becoming the largest first round of financing for a Bitcoin vault listed company in history. ProCap Financial will focus on purchasing Bitcoin and developing profitable financial products based on its holdings.

LianLian Digital's stock price closed up 23.51%. It had announced that it planned to raise funds to develop blockchain technology in the payment field.

According to PANews on July 14, Lianlian Digital (02598), a Hong Kong-listed company, closed up 23.51%, reaching a high of HK$14.2. According to previous news, LianLian Digital plans to raise
PANews2025/07/14 16:30
JPMorgan Chase CEO: Will participate in stablecoin and JPMorgan Chase deposit coin related businesses

PANews reported on July 15 that according to Jinshi, JPMorgan Chase (JPM.N) CEO Dimon said: We will participate in the related business of stablecoins and JPMorgan deposit coins.
PANews2025/07/15 20:54
3 coins below $0.50 projected to be the next blue-chip crypto like Ethereum

Three promising tokens under $0.50, including Little Pepe, Sei, and Polygon, are catching the eye of investors hunting for the next big breakout. #partnercontent
Wink
LIKE$0.011907+0.23%
Bluefin
BLUE$0.09302-1.84%
SEI
SEI$0.3605+8.94%
Three Protocol
THREE$0.00334-1.18%
Pepe
PEPE$0.00001229+0.98%
Crypto.news2025/07/14 19:07

