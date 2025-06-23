From a crypto-quant giant to an infrastructure hermit, Jump Crypto's "redemption-style" transformation

2025/06/23 13:00
Author: Nancy, PANews

Jump Crypto, a high-frequency trading giant that was once at the center of controversy, quietly withdrew from the market amid a series of violent storms. Now, this secretive force that once dominated on-chain liquidity is trying to return to the center of the stage with a new identity as a "crypto infrastructure builder."

Recently, Jump made its first high-profile statement, announcing its comprehensive transformation into a core promoter of on-chain infrastructure. It also rarely disclosed the progress of its participation in US encryption policy lobbying, attempting to rebuild market trust in the new encryption cycle through technological innovation and regulatory cooperation.

Transformed into an infrastructure builder and participated in the US encryption policy lobbying for the first time

On June 20, Jump Crypto, which has been keeping a low profile for a long time, made a rare statement and officially announced that it would reintroduce itself to the world as a "crypto infrastructure builder." The company, regarded as one of the largest participants in crypto trading, is transforming from a behind-the-scenes trading giant to a core promoter of on-chain infrastructure.

In a public statement released on the official website, Jump Crypto recalled that in the past few years, it has kept a low profile but never stopped building. The team has always focused on identifying and breaking through the core bottlenecks that restrict the performance and scalability of encryption systems. "We don't sit in an ivory tower and talk about the future ten years later; we start with the hardest bones to chew. History tells us that construction itself breeds more construction." Jump wrote.

Jump emphasized its core contributions in multiple projects such as Pyth, Wormhole, Firedancer, DoubleZero, etc., and said that although these projects have different technical directions, they all originated from the technical limitations that Jump encountered in real transactions on the chain. It is this path of "construction driven by transactions" that has enabled the Jump team to evolve from a liquidity provider to a key promoter of crypto infrastructure.

However, Jump also repeatedly emphasized in the statement that despite playing a core contributor role in multiple infrastructure projects, it never has control over these networks. "We firmly believe that the essence of decentralization is that no single entity has 'unilateral control'. Therefore, the protocol we built is not only open source, but also completely open source and can be freely forked. In our view, there can be many ways to decentralize (validators, token governance, etc.), but the core judgment standard is always: Is there the ability to unilaterally modify the protocol?"

At the same time, Jump has also laid out security infrastructure, including its self-developed self-hosted wallet operating platform Cordial Systems, which can provide enterprise-level digital asset wallet solutions for Jump and multiple centralized exchanges; the internally incubated security team Asymmetric Research has helped recover more than US$5 billion in potential risks and handled more than 100 security incidents.

It is worth noting that Jump’s high-profile statement this time is not only a “clarification” of its role, but also the first time it has actively participated in advising on regulatory policies. In the past few decades, Jump’s parent company, Jump Trading, has almost never appeared in the field of public policy. Jump Crypto submitted a policy opinion letter to the US SEC last month, which is also the first time in the history of its parent company Jump Trading that it has publicly stated its position on public policy, sharing their views on how US securities laws can adapt to the digital asset era, and calling for the introduction of common-sense reforms to eliminate the regulatory ambiguity and uncertainty widely felt in the industry.

"Now is the best window of opportunity to reconstruct financial infrastructure and even organizational coordination methods. Not only the maturity of technology, but also the policy changes have brought the industry to a critical turning point," Jump pointed out.

After multiple crises, the company is seriously injured and is seeking a comeback after the US regulation warms up.

Jump Crypto was once the flagship force of the Wall Street quantitative legend Jump Trading in its layout of the crypto world. However, since it was caught up in a series of turmoil including the UST manipulation controversy, the FTX bankruptcy crisis, and the Wormhole hacker attack, this high-frequency trading giant active on the crypto front has faced a reputation crisis and financial pressure, and chose to gradually fade out of the industry spotlight.

Jump's real reputation crisis began with the collapse of the Terra ecosystem in 2022. According to the US SEC documents, Jump, through its wholly-owned subsidiary Tai Mo Shan Limited, reached an agreement with Terraform Labs during the first decoupling of UST in May 2021, using more than $20 million of its own funds to secretly purchase UST in an attempt to "artificially" stabilize its $1 anchor. In exchange, Jump obtained a large-scale discounted subscription right for LUNA. This arrangement greatly enhanced the market's illusion of UST's self-healing ability and misled the public's judgment on the effectiveness of its algorithmic mechanism.

The SEC alleged that Jump had actually acted as a legal underwriter of LUNA tokens from January 2021 to May 2022, illegally distributing securities in the U.S. market without registration. Jump made a cumulative profit of nearly $1.3 billion by buying at low prices and selling at high prices. Finally, at the end of 2024, Jump reached a $123 million settlement agreement with the SEC, which also revealed some of the operations of this mysterious trading giant in the deep waters of the crypto market.

The crisis did not stop at Terra. In February 2022, the Wormhole protocol of Certus One, a cross-chain bridge developer previously acquired by Jump, was hacked, resulting in a loss of up to $325 million, becoming one of the largest security incidents in the crypto industry at the time. In order to maintain the availability and confidence of the protocol, Jump chose to "pay out of its own pocket" to fill the loophole and invested $320 million to save the market. Although this move restored its short-term reputation, it also seriously eroded Jump's own funds.

The collapse of FTX has further exacerbated Jump's financial black hole. As an important market maker and strategic partner of FTX and its sister company Alameda Research, Jump not only deeply participated in the construction of its platform liquidity, but also made a heavy bet on the Solana ecosystem with it, and is one of the largest institutional participants in the Solana ecosystem. However, with the collapse of FTX, the price of the Solana project was halved, and the ecosystem collapsed in an instant, further exacerbating the tension on Jump's balance sheet. According to Michael Lewis's disclosure in the book "Going Infinite", Jump lost as much as $206 million in the collapse of FTX, and its subsidiary Tai Mo Shan also lost more than $75 million, totaling more than $300 million.

Faced with multiple blows, continued tightening of US regulation, and the arrival of the crypto winter, Jump Crypto quickly shrunk its front line, began to lay off employees, reduced its venture capital layout, and strategically withdrew from the US market, gradually fading from the public view of the crypto community. In the second half of 2024, Jump even sold off a large number of its mainstream assets such as ETH, USDC, and USDT, which once caused speculation from the outside world that it would completely withdraw from the crypto market.

Until March this year, as the US regulation gradually became clear, this disappeared "whale" showed signs of restarting. According to CoinDesk, citing people familiar with the matter, Jump is restoring its US cryptocurrency business to full operation. Although Jump has been maintaining digital asset trading and market making activities in other parts of the world, the current US crypto trading volume is accelerating. Jump is planning to recruit a group of crypto engineers and will start filling US policy and government liaison positions in due course.

It is worth noting that, judging from public information, Jump has begun to re-position its crypto venture capital layout this year. Since January this year, Jump has successively participated in the financing of at least six crypto projects, including Humanity Protocol, Momentum, Securitize, SOON and other infrastructure projects. This is the first time that Jump has resumed large-scale public investment in more than a year since October 2024, which also shows its determination to strategically transform into an on-chain infrastructure builder.

Prosecutors link Roman Storm to DPRK hackers in trial opening statements

The Tornado Cash co-founder's legal team argued he "had nothing to do" with hackers using the crypto mixing service as his criminal trial kicked off.
PANews2025/07/16 05:00
U.S. DOJ Closes Polymarket Case – $2.6B Prediction Market Eyes Imminent U.S. Return

U.S. DOJ Closes Polymarket Case – $2.6B Prediction Market Eyes Imminent U.S. Return

The U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) and Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) have officially ended their investigations into Polymarket, a popular blockchain-based prediction market platform. The closure of the probes launched in the final months of the Biden administration indicates a broader regulatory shift under President Trump, whose administration has adopted a more crypto-friendly stance. Polymarket Cleared as DOJ and CFTC Close Probes Without Action According to a Bloomberg report published Tuesday, Polymarket was formally notified earlier this month that both the DOJ and CFTC had concluded their inquiries without pursuing further action. The investigations sought to determine whether the New York-based platform continued to allow U.S. residents to place bets despite a 2022 settlement with regulators that banned such access. Neither the DOJ nor the CFTC issued public comments on the case, and Polymarket itself has remained measured in its response. Still, CEO Shayne Coplan shared his reflections in a personal post on X, offering rare insight into the toll the scrutiny had taken. “Eight months ago, on election night, we were on top of the world… Eight days later, the FBI broke down my door at 6am and took all my computers and phones,” he wrote. 8 months ago, on election night, we were on top of the world after Polymarket called the election. 8 days later, the FBI broke down my door at 6am and took all my computers and phones, looking for anything that could imply foul play. While traumatic, it etched the story of… pic.twitter.com/EOfJQTCzMY — Shayne Coplan 🦅 (@shayne_coplan) July 15, 2025 Coplan described the experience as traumatic but said it showed Polymarket’s accuracy and resilience. He confirmed the company has been cleared of wrongdoing, stating, “Justice prevailed. God Bless America.” Polymarket allows users to bet with cryptocurrency on real-world outcomes, from election results and geopolitical conflicts to economic indicators and proposed legislation. The platform rose to prominence during the 2024 U.S. election cycle, when users speculated heavily on Donald Trump’s chances of returning to office. That wave of attention, however, brought scrutiny. In 2022, the CFTC fined Polymarket $1.4 million , accusing it of running an unregistered derivatives platform and ordering it to block U.S. users from placing bets. While Polymarket complied officially, regulators suspected the platform may still have been accessed by American traders using VPNs or other tools to circumvent the ban. 👮‍♀️ FBI agents have reportedly seized Polymarket CEO Shayne Coplan’s phone and electronics, following a raid at his Manhattan residence. #FBIraid #Polymarket #ShayneCoplan https://t.co/FoAECymNsu — Cryptonews.com (@cryptonews) November 14, 2024 The situation escalated dramatically in November 2024, just days after the election, when the FBI raided Coplan’s Manhattan residence and seized electronic devices in a surprise early morning operation. The investigation, which also involved the CFTC , focused on whether Polymarket had violated its earlier agreement by allowing disguised U.S. trading activity to continue. As part of the settlement, the company committed to geo-blocking U.S. residents. In response to the closure of the investigation, Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong publicly decried the DOJ’s actions, saying, “This was one of the most egregious examples of lawfare from the last administration that should never have been possible in America. Imagine having your door broken down for predicting an election.” Armstrong continued, adding that “The onus was on the government to prove there was something worth pursuing here, and they failed to do that. This is how you lose trust in institutions.” This was one of the most egregious examples of lawfare from the last administration, that should never have been possible in America. Imagine having your door broken down for predicting an election. The onus was on the government to prove there was something worth pursuing here,… https://t.co/WhoDanAw7k — Brian Armstrong (@brian_armstrong) July 15, 2025 Polymarket Eyes U.S. Comeback Amid Pro-Crypto Policy Shift The decision to drop the investigations reflects a broader change in Washington’s stance toward digital assets and prediction markets under the Trump administration. At its peak in November 2024, Polymarket recorded a staggering $2.6 billion in monthly trading volume. While volume dipped to $1.1 billion in May 2025, activity remains strong. Polymarket now hosts over 21,000 markets with 1.2 million users and $700 million in active trading. With the DOJ and CFTC inquiries officially closed, industry watchers believe Polymarket may explore reentering the U.S. market in a more regulated form by either registering as a designated contract market (DCM) under the CFTC or acquiring a firm with an existing license. While the platform will reportedly be working its way back into the U.S., it did not stop developing even during the CFTC and FBI investigations. Polymarket is in the midst of a major expansion effort, reportedly closing in on a $200 million funding round led by Peter Thiel’s Founders Fund. 💰 @Polymarket , a crypto-based prediction market platform, is on the verge of closing a $200 million funding round that would value the company at $1 billion. #Polymarket #Crypto https://t.co/wkfbhY7fVe — Cryptonews.com (@cryptonews) June 25, 2025 Additionally, the platform recently announced a partnership with Elon Musk’s X and its AI division, xAI, to integrate prediction markets into the social media platform. Under this arrangement, Polymarket will offer real-time event forecasts that appear alongside user posts and commentary. 🧮 X and Polymarket have joined forces to bring live prediction odds to the social timeline, replacing the short-lived Kalshi link-up. Real-time widgets and AI summaries seek to turn trending topics into quick crowd forecasts. #crypto #PredictionMarke … https://t.co/HBustPGwCk — Cryptonews.com (@cryptonews) June 6, 2025 Still, the platform faces scrutiny outside the U.S. Authorities in France, Belgium, Thailand, Taiwan, and Singapore have also placed restrictions on Polymarket, often citing gambling law violations. ❌ Singapore blocks crypto-based prediction platform @Polymarket , warning users of fines or jail time for gambling with unlicensed providers. #Polymarket #SingaporeBan https://t.co/AYBWETFMx7 — Cryptonews.com (@cryptonews) January 13, 2025 Allegations of market manipulation have also surfaced, although none have resulted in formal charges. Polymarket’s main rival, Kalshi, recently won a legal victory against the CFTC when the watchdog moved to voluntarily dismiss its appeal of a ruling in Kalshi’s favor, effectively conceding that election betting contracts may have a place in the American financial sector. With Polymarket now legally in the clear, the question is whether the U.S. will allow the platform to operate under a regulated framework.
CryptoNews2025/07/16 05:26
Ethereum Foundation to Reorganize Ecosystem Development Team to Focus on Four Key Areas

Ethereum Foundation to Reorganize Ecosystem Development Team to Focus on Four Key Areas

PANews reported on July 10 that according to the "Future of EF Ecosystem Development" published on the official blog of the Ethereum Foundation, as the Ethereum ecosystem continues to expand,
PANews2025/07/10 21:45

