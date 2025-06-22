AguilaTrades has closed 20 times of BTC long positions and opened 20 times of Bitcoin short positions

PANews reported on June 22 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, the whale AguilaTrades has closed its long orders of Bitcoin (20x leverage), with a loss of $16.61 million in this transaction. Currently, AguilaTrades has opened a short order of Bitcoin (20x leverage), and its cumulative losses in the past three transactions have exceeded $32 million.

