The current floating profit of "Insider Brother"'s 40x Bitcoin short position is $2.27 million, and the position is worth $110 million

PANews
2025/06/22 22:41
Anita Max Wynn
WYNN$0.0003588-7.23%

PANews reported on June 22 that according to monitoring by on-chain analyst Yu Jin, the Bitcoin whale @qwatio, known as the "Insider Brother", opened a short position against James Wynn last month. After being liquidated multiple times, he basically lost all his money, but now he has actually made a profit.

A month ago (5/21), I opened a counter-trading position with James. After opening the position, the price of BTC kept rising. Insider Brother’s position was liquidated many times, and most of his positions were liquidated. Later, he added another position on 6/13, bringing the cost of opening the short position to $107,766. Now his short position has turned from loss to profit. Not only did he get back the money lost due to liquidation, but he also had a floating profit of $2.27 million.

Its current position is: 40 times short 1,111 BTC, the position value is 110 million US dollars, the opening price is 107,766 US dollars, and the liquidation price is 111,038 US dollars.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Abraxas Capital shorted BTC, ETH, and Solana, with cumulative losses exceeding $100 million

Abraxas Capital shorted BTC, ETH, and Solana, with cumulative losses exceeding $100 million

PANews reported on July 14 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, Abraxas Capital’s two wallets on the Hyperliquid platform have accumulated losses of more than $107 million due to shorting crypto
Bitcoin
BTC$116,897.59-2.42%
Moonveil
MORE$0.02978+0.26%
Ethereum
ETH$3,068.99+2.53%
Share
PANews2025/07/14 15:52
AguilaTrades' long BTC profit exceeded $41 million, with a liquidation price of $108,680

AguilaTrades' long BTC profit exceeded $41 million, with a liquidation price of $108,680

PANews reported on July 14 that according to Ember’s monitoring, after experiencing consecutive losses, trader AguilaTrades not only made up for the previous loss of $34.18 million by relying on
Bitcoin
BTC$116,897.59-2.42%
Notcoin
NOT$0.002155+3.01%
Share
PANews2025/07/14 16:11
Data: Hong Kong virtual asset ETF today's transaction volume is about HK$67.8867 million

Data: Hong Kong virtual asset ETF today's transaction volume is about HK$67.8867 million

PANews reported on July 14 that Hong Kong stock market data showed that as of the close, the transaction volume of all Hong Kong virtual asset ETFs today was approximately
Virtuals Protocol
VIRTUAL$1.6372-2.48%
Share
PANews2025/07/14 17:02

Trending News

More

Abraxas Capital shorted BTC, ETH, and Solana, with cumulative losses exceeding $100 million

AguilaTrades' long BTC profit exceeded $41 million, with a liquidation price of $108,680

Data: Hong Kong virtual asset ETF today's transaction volume is about HK$67.8867 million

Crypto market booms again: Here’s why investors are choosing Mint Miner

British listed company Coinsilium increased its holdings of 13.12 bitcoins, bringing its total holdings to over 100 bitcoins