Hyperliquid's two whales shorting BTC have accumulated a floating profit of more than $15.34 million

PANews reported on June 22 that according to @ai_9684xtpa’s monitoring, the two Hyperliquid whales that shorted Bitcoin have accumulated a floating profit of more than $15.34 million:

1. The so-called "Insider" played it safe this time: the position is worth $111 million, the opening price is $107,766.3, and the current floating profit is $8.1 million;

2. The whale positions that have shorted BTC four times since March 2025 are worth $93.88 million, with an opening price of $108,467.1 and a current floating profit of $7.24 million.