16 Crypto ETFs Await SEC Approval in October: Major Decisions Ahead

TLDR

The SEC will make final decisions on 16 crypto ETFs throughout October.

Key altcoins such as Solana, XRP, Litecoin, and Dogecoin are included in the ETF filings.

The first decision will be on Canary’s Litecoin ETF, with a deadline of October 2.

Grayscale’s Solana and Litecoin trust conversion will be reviewed on October 10.

WisdomTree’s XRP ETF is set for a final decision on October 24.

The US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is set to make final decisions on 16 crypto ETFs in October. These decisions will affect a variety of major altcoins, including Solana, XRP, Litecoin, and Dogecoin. The SEC’s deadlines for these ETFs are scattered throughout the month, starting with the approval of Canary’s Litecoin ETF on October 2.

Litecoin ETF Decision Looms

The first major deadline in October is October 2, when the SEC will decide on Canary’s Litecoin ETF. This ETF could be the first of many, setting the tone for the upcoming approvals. The decision to invest in this fund is seen as a significant indicator of the SEC’s stance on crypto ETFs, especially for altcoins like Litecoin.

Following this decision, Grayscale’s request to convert its Solana and Litecoin trusts into ETFs will be reviewed on October 10. These potential ETFs, which involve two major cryptocurrencies in the market, are expected to attract significant attention. Their approval could provide a much-needed boost to the broader crypto market.

Solana, XRP, and Dogecoin ETFs Await Approval

Solana’s ETF, a key player in the altcoin market, has already gained traction. Its approval, expected by October 10, could mark a turning point for the crypto market. The approval of Solana’s ETF would offer investors an easier path to invest in the cryptocurrency without the risks of direct exposure.

Meanwhile, XRP’s ETF, filed by WisdomTree, is scheduled for a final decision on October 24. This decision is highly anticipated, as XRP remains one of the most talked-about cryptocurrencies in the market. Approval of this fund would bring significant exposure to XRP for institutional investors.

Additionally, Dogecoin’s ETF has sparked interest due to the popularity of memecoin among retail investors. Dogecoin’s strong social media following could increase demand for this ETF. Analysts predict that approval of the Dogecoin ETF could trigger increased retail investment in the crypto space.

Crypto ETF Approval Wave Could Shift Market

Despite the flurry of activity surrounding crypto ETFs, two major players in the financial industry, Fidelity and BlackRock, are absent from the upcoming approvals. These firms are not involved in the ETFs under review in October, even though they have previously shown interest in crypto ETFs. Their absence raises questions about their strategy for entering the crypto ETF market.

However, the upcoming wave of ETF approvals has generated optimism.

With many altcoins potentially set to gain ETF approval, the market could see significant shifts in the coming weeks.

