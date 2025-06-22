Santiment: After the US bombing of Iran's nuclear facilities, the price of Bitcoin remained stable, perhaps because it was the weekend night in the United States

PANews
2025/06/22 14:31
PANews reported on June 22 that Santiment tweeted that after the United States directly attacked three major Iranian nuclear facilities, the cryptocurrency sector reacted quickly. After the news broke, the number of mentions of "Iran" soared almost instantly. Bitcoin prices unexpectedly remained stable, but this may be more because the incident occurred late at night on the weekend in the United States. Such events often trigger market fluctuations as investors weigh the risk of a larger war.

