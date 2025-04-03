Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.4.3)

What happened in the past 24 hours? Take a look at the picture review of "Ai&Meme Daily"!

🗓4/3 Update:

The number of SOL offers has gradually fallen into a trough, BSC is no longer popular, Sun Ge's TUSD+FUSD Rashomon, Trump's super-absolute tariffs hit the world and the world is in chaos, when will meme liquidity return?

⚠ Tips: PVP is high risk, be cautious and always DYOR!