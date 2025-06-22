US media broke the news: Trump currently has no plans to take further military action against Iran PANews 2025/06/22 09:16

PANews reported on June 22 that according to Cailian Press, CNN quoted informed sources as saying that US President Trump hopes that his order to strike three Iranian nuclear facilities can push Tehran to return to negotiations, and he currently has no plans to take further military action against Iran. Earlier, US President Trump said on social media that he had "successfully struck" three Iranian nuclear facilities.