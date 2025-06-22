In the past 7 days, NFT transaction volume decreased by 18.43% month-on-month, of which Immutable network transaction volume decreased by 32.23%

PANews
2025/06/22 08:22
NFT
NFT$0,0000004501-%0,11

PANews reported on June 22 that according to Crypto.news, CryptoSlam data showed that the NFT market has seen a sharp decline in the past week, with transaction volume falling 18.43% to $116.9 million. The number of NFT buyers remained unchanged at 1,061,348 (maintaining a 50.56% increase), and the number of NFT sellers increased by 8.09% to 38,494. The number of NFT transactions fell slightly by 0.63% to 1,709,086.

The transaction volume of the Immutable network decreased to 28.3 million US dollars, a decrease of 32.23% from the previous week. The transaction volume of the Polygon network reached 23.3 million US dollars, an increase of 24.98% from the previous week, surpassing Ethereum. The Ethereum network fell to third place with a transaction volume of 20.4 million US dollars, a decrease of 32.06% from the previous week. The Mythos Chain network maintained the fourth place with a transaction volume of 14.1 million US dollars, only a slight decrease of 0.03%. The Solana network climbed to fifth place with a transaction volume of 8.7 million US dollars, an increase of 42.74%.

This week's top deals include:

  • CryptoPunks #1831 sold for 150 ETH ($389,846)
  • CryptoPunks #9778 sold for 150 ETH ($377,958)
  • CryptoPunks #4868 sold for 76.5 ETH ($201,933)
  • CryptoPunks #5586 sold for 70.07 ETH ($185,292)
  • CryptoPunks #7516 sold for 60 ETH ($158,378)
Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Crypto-backed group gathers $141M funding to influence US elections

Crypto-backed group gathers $141M funding to influence US elections

Fairshake reported raising $52 billion from the crypto industry in the first half of 2025, at a time when candidates previously supported by the PAC were providing crucial votes.
Share
PANews2025/07/16 03:44
Ethereum Foundation to Reorganize Ecosystem Development Team to Focus on Four Key Areas

Ethereum Foundation to Reorganize Ecosystem Development Team to Focus on Four Key Areas

PANews reported on July 10 that according to the "Future of EF Ecosystem Development" published on the official blog of the Ethereum Foundation, as the Ethereum ecosystem continues to expand,
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0,11573-%1,26
Share
PANews2025/07/10 21:45
Aave elbows US banks aside with record $50b in net deposits

Aave elbows US banks aside with record $50b in net deposits

Aave has surpassed $50 billion in crypto deposits, becoming the first DeFi protocol to rival mid-sized U.S. banks in scale. When it comes to finance, banks have long held the top spots for managing people’s money. Yet Aave, a decentralized…
AaveToken
AAVE$324,63+%2,46
TOP Network
TOP$0,000097-%4,33
U Coin
U$0,01261+%1,44
DECENTRALIZED
DECENTRALIZED$0,0001387+%38,28
ConstitutionDAO
PEOPLE$0,02146+%2,67
Share
Crypto.news2025/07/16 04:59

Trending News

More

Crypto-backed group gathers $141M funding to influence US elections

Ethereum Foundation to Reorganize Ecosystem Development Team to Focus on Four Key Areas

Aave elbows US banks aside with record $50b in net deposits

Maxine Waters Warns GOP Crypto Bills Could Trigger America’s First Crypto-Financial Crisis

GameStop CEO Says Bitcoin Bet Is a Hedge, Not a Strategy Copy