CNBC: Stablecoins may become an important source of funds for the US government and a new tool to make up for the deficit

2025/06/21 21:47
PANews reported on June 21 that according to CNBC, stablecoins may become a new tool for U.S. Treasury Secretary Bessant to make up for the country's deficit. Bessant previously praised the GENIUS Act and said that a regulated and growing stablecoin market could create new buyers for U.S. government debt and boost private sector demand for U.S. Treasuries. Bessant previously told the U.S. House of Representatives Financial Services Committee in May that some speculated that the demand for U.S. government securities in the stablecoin market could be as high as $2 trillion in the next few years.

However, analysts believe that the stablecoin industry is unlikely to completely solve the U.S. government’s debt financing problem and may bring additional risks because the additional demand for stablecoins takes time to develop, and the U.S. Treasury may need to issue a large amount of debt securities within a year. If problems arise and the Federal Reserve is unable to cut interest rates, the U.S. deficit will get out of control.

Crypto-backed group gathers $141M funding to influence US elections

Fairshake reported raising $52 billion from the crypto industry in the first half of 2025, at a time when candidates previously supported by the PAC were providing crucial votes.
PANews2025/07/16 03:44
Why Charles Hoskinson's interest in Emurgo's Cardano card is a big deal

When Cardano's founder publicly asks, "How do I get one?" it's more than curiosity; it's validation. Emurgo's Cardano Card could be the missing link between ADA's ecosystem and everyday commerce, merging spending with collateralized loans, governance contributions, and tokenized RWA…
Crypto.news2025/07/16 03:47
Ethereum Foundation to Reorganize Ecosystem Development Team to Focus on Four Key Areas

PANews reported on July 10 that according to the "Future of EF Ecosystem Development" published on the official blog of the Ethereum Foundation, as the Ethereum ecosystem continues to expand,
PANews2025/07/10 21:45

