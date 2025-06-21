An ancient whale deposited 5,000 ETH into Coinbase, and would make a profit of $12.05 million if sold

PANews
2025/06/21 20:37
Ethereum
ETH$3,086.32+2.31%

PANews reported on June 21 that according to monitoring by crypto analyst @ai_9684xtpa, in 2016, the ancient whale recharged 5,000 ETH to Coinbase 3 hours ago, about 12.11 million US dollars. If sold, it will make a profit of 12.05 million US dollars, with a return rate of 20090%. The ETH in this address can be traced back to August 2016, when the price of ETH was only about 12 US dollars. The last suspected large-scale sell-off was six months ago, and it still holds 5,000 ETH.

Crypto-backed group gathers $141M funding to influence US elections

Fairshake reported raising $52 billion from the crypto industry in the first half of 2025, at a time when candidates previously supported by the PAC were providing crucial votes.
PANews2025/07/16 03:44
Why Charles Hoskinson’s interest in Emurgo’s Cardano card is a big deal

When Cardano’s founder publicly asks, “How do I get one?” it’s more than curiosity; it’s validation. Emurgo’s Cardano Card could be the missing link between ADA’s ecosystem and everyday commerce, merging spending with collateralized loans, governance contributions, and tokenized RWA…
Ethereum Foundation to Reorganize Ecosystem Development Team to Focus on Four Key Areas

PANews reported on July 10 that according to the "Future of EF Ecosystem Development" published on the official blog of the Ethereum Foundation, as the Ethereum ecosystem continues to expand,
