A whale deposited 10 million USDC into Hyperliquid to buy HYPE PANews 2025/06/21 15:22

PANews reported on June 21 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, a whale deposited 10 million USDC into Hyperliquid, and then intended to purchase HYPE through a TWAP order.