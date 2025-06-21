PeckShield: Hacken was suspected of being attacked, HAI fell by about 100% in a short period of time

2025/06/21 08:43
PANews reported on June 21 that PeckShieldAlert tweeted a reminder that Hacken (HAI) was suspected of being attacked, and market data showed that the price of its token HAI fell by about 100% in a short period of time.

Fairshake reported raising $52 billion from the crypto industry in the first half of 2025, at a time when candidates previously supported by the PAC were providing crucial votes.
When Cardano’s founder publicly asks, “How do I get one?” it’s more than curiosity; it’s validation. Emurgo’s Cardano Card could be the missing link between ADA’s ecosystem and everyday commerce, merging spending with collateralized loans, governance contributions, and tokenized RWA…
PANews reported on July 10 that according to the "Future of EF Ecosystem Development" published on the official blog of the Ethereum Foundation, as the Ethereum ecosystem continues to expand,
