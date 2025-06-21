The probability of the Fed keeping its policy unchanged in July has dropped to 83.5%.

PANews
2025/06/21 08:22

PANews reported on June 21 that according to Jinshi, Fed Governor Waller was clearly dovish last night. According to CME's "Fed Watch": the probability of the Fed keeping interest rates unchanged in July has dropped to 83.5% (91.7% yesterday), and the probability of a 25 basis point rate cut is 16.5%. The probability of the Fed keeping interest rates unchanged in September is 29%, the probability of a cumulative 25 basis point rate cut is 60.2%, and the probability of a cumulative 50 basis point rate cut is 10.8%.

Fairshake reported raising $52 billion from the crypto industry in the first half of 2025, at a time when candidates previously supported by the PAC were providing crucial votes.
When Cardano's founder publicly asks, "How do I get one?" it's more than curiosity; it's validation. Emurgo's Cardano Card could be the missing link between ADA's ecosystem and everyday commerce, merging spending with collateralized loans, governance contributions, and tokenized RWA…
PANews reported on July 10 that according to the "Future of EF Ecosystem Development" published on the official blog of the Ethereum Foundation, as the Ethereum ecosystem continues to expand,
