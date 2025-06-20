Animoca Brands hopes to snag stablecoin issuer license through joint venture with Standard Chartered and Telecom

Crypto.news
2025/06/20 15:20
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.05876-5.45%
Movement
MOVE$0.1557+4.07%

Hong Kong-based Animoca Brands aims to one day obtain a stablecoin issuing license through its joint venture with Standard Chartered Bank and Hong Kong Telecom. The move comes ahead of the region’s Stablecoin Ordinance legalization.

In an exclusive interview with China Business Network, Group President of Animoca Brands Evan Auyang stated that the web3 has entered into a joint venture with Hong Kong’s Standard Chartered Bank and Hong Kong Telecom in anticipation for the region’s new Stablecoin Ordinance coming into effect.

According to Auyang, the purpose of the joint venture is to open the door for Animoca Brands to pursue a stablecoin issuer license and set up an established web3-based ecosystem for users to utilize its native stablecoin.

“We currently have a joint venture company through which we intend to apply for a license to issue stablecoins . The specific details will be announced at a later time,” said Auyang in his statement.

The firm aims to mobilize customers into web3 through application scenarios at the same time. In order to establish an ecosystem that can drive customers to shift from web2 to web3 would require collaboration with leading companies in different industries, such as Standard Chartered and Telecom.

“Our group is responsible for the development of native Web3 application scenarios, Standard Chartered Bank is responsible for driving bank customer resources, and Hong Kong Telecom focuses on reaching retail customers,” explained Auyang.

Animoca Brands plans to use HKD-pegged stablecoin for three purposes: to carry out transactions within the firm’s gaming and NFT ecosystems, cross-border trade settlements and to popularize HKD-backed stablecoins on an international scale.

After the United States passed the GENIUS Act with the purpose of advancing its stablecoin market, Hong Kong industry players like Animoca Brands and JD.com have been preparing themselves for the issuance of a Hong Kong dollar-pegged stablecoin.

The move is aimed at carving a place in the market for Hong Kong dollar-backed stablecoins in an effort to combat U.S. stablecoin dominance.

On June 6, the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government announced that it will start implementing its stablecoin regulation, the Stablecoin Ordinance in August 2025. The new law would allow for companies to register for a license to issued stablecoins pegged to the Hong Kong dollar.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Animoca Brands and DDC Enter into $100 Million Bitcoin Strategic Partnership

Animoca Brands and DDC Enter into $100 Million Bitcoin Strategic Partnership

PANews reported on July 10 that according to the Animoca Brands official website, DDC Enterprise and Animoca Brands signed a memorandum of understanding on Bitcoin strategic cooperation with a total
Share
PANews2025/07/10 21:14
Kamino adds tokenized stocks as collateral option via xStocks integration

Kamino adds tokenized stocks as collateral option via xStocks integration

PANews reported on July 14 that according to The Block, Solana's ecological lending protocol Kamino is incorporating stock token products into collateral options, and its selected on-chain trading function xStocks
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.0166+4.46%
Octavia
VIA$0.0174-10.76%
Share
PANews2025/07/14 21:22
Crypto Legislation Stalls During High-Stakes Crypto Week Showdown on Capitol Hill

Crypto Legislation Stalls During High-Stakes Crypto Week Showdown on Capitol Hill

Several key pieces of crypto legislation failed to find a path forward through Congress on Tuesday despite enthusiasm from the Republican-declared “Crypto Week.” Crypto Legislation Faces a Major Setback The July 14 procedural vote saw 196 U.S. lawmakers in favor of advancing the pieces of digital asset legislation, with 223 against the move. 🚨WOW. Just came out of the @rstormsf trial (no phones allowed) and catching up on the House floor drama. The procedural vote on the crypto bills failed after a group of GOP Freedom Caucus members voted no — mostly, I’m told, over concerns about CBDCs and the bills not being… — Eleanor Terrett (@EleanorTerrett) July 15, 2025 Reports indicate that the vote fell apart after a group of House Freedom Caucus politicians voted no on the grounds that the crypto bills did not sufficiently address problems surrounding central bank digital currencies (CBDCs), along with other concerns. A successful vote would have largely been seen as a landmark moment for pro-crypto proponents as it included key legislation such as the GENIUS Act and CLARITY Act. Unclear How U.S. Lawmakers Will Move Forward After Shock Vote News of the failed procedural vote comes shortly after U.S. President Donald Trump called on Republican lawmakers to pass the digital asset bills in a Tuesday, July 15, Truth Social post. “This is our moment—Digital Assets, GENIUS, Clarity,” Trump wrote. “It is all part of Making America Great Again, BIGGER AND BETTER THAN EVER BEFORE.” “We are leading the World, and will work hard with the Senate and the House to get even more legislation passed,” he added. While Republicans are referring to the week of July 14 as “Crypto Week” on Capitol Hill, Democratic heavyweights have pushed back by also declaring this week as “Anti-Crypto Corruption Week.” In a July 11 notice posted on the House Financial Services Committee’s website, Ranking Member of the House Financial Services C ommittee Maxine Waters (D-CA) and Congressman Stephen Lynch (D-MA) claimed Republicans are trying to pass “dangerous pieces of crypto legislation.” “Aside from lacking urgently needed consumer protections and national security guardrails, these bills would make Congress complicit in Trump’s unprecedented crypto scam—one that has personally enriched himself, his entire family, and the billionaire insiders in his cabinet, all while defrauding investors,” Waters said. With the crypto bills currently stalled, it is still unclear how U.S. lawmakers will proceed.
Major
MAJOR$0.17703+5.75%
Chainbase
C$0.21138+101.46%
DAR Open Network
D$0.03665+3.67%
HARD Protocol
HARD$0.007248+0.58%
Forward
FORWARD$0.000588-1.34%
Share
CryptoNews2025/07/16 06:08

Trending News

More

Animoca Brands and DDC Enter into $100 Million Bitcoin Strategic Partnership

Kamino adds tokenized stocks as collateral option via xStocks integration

Crypto Legislation Stalls During High-Stakes Crypto Week Showdown on Capitol Hill

TAC Mainnet Launch Integrates Ethereum DeFi with Telegram’s 1B+ User Base

Bitcoin ETF has a net inflow of 1,827 BTC today, and Ethereum ETF has a net inflow of 76,940 ETH