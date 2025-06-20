Plasma, a Bitcoin sidechain project focused on stablecoins, plans to launch its mainnet in late summer 2025 PANews 2025/06/20 08:12

PANews reported on June 20 that according to Decrypt, the Bitcoin sidechain project Plasma, which focuses on stablecoins, plans to launch the mainnet in late summer 2025, with the main theme of "stablecoin chain first". Its XPL token public pre-sale will start at least 40 days in advance, and has raised $1 billion in deposits. Plasma emphasizes that it will optimize the stablecoin transfer experience, including gas-free transactions, and has attracted support from PayPal co-founder Peter Thiel and others. The chain is EVM-compatible and will focus on stablecoin payments, not involving ecosystems such as meme coins or RWA.