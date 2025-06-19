DeFi lending protocol TVL exceeds US$55.69 billion, setting a new record high

PANews
2025/06/19 23:38
DeFi
DEFI$0.002395-6.37%

PANews reported on June 19 that according to The Block, the total locked value (TVL) of DeFi lending protocols exceeded US$55.69 billion, a record high, surpassing the peaks at the end of 2021, 2022 and 2024. Among them, the TVL of the Aave v3 protocol increased to US$26.09 billion, up 55% from the beginning of April, and the average daily protocol revenue increased from US$900,000 to US$1.6 million. The AAVE token has increased by 65% in the past three months, while Bitcoin has increased by 26% in the same period. The TVL of the Morpho Blue protocol is US$3.9 billion, an increase of 38% this year. The TVL of the Maple Finance protocol reached US$1.37 billion, and its token SYRUP, launched in May, has risen 140% since its issuance.

