Bitcoin ETF has a net inflow of 2,761 BTC today, and Ethereum ETF has a net inflow of 2,413 ETH PANews 2025/06/19 21:33

BTC $117,522.98 -1.89% ETH $3,130.2 +4.00% NET $0.00013229 +0.53%

PANews reported on June 19 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, 10 Bitcoin ETFs had a net inflow of 2,761 BTC (worth US$289 million) today, of which iShares (BlackRock) had an inflow of 2,681 BTC (worth US$280 million), and currently holds 683,018 BTC (worth US$71.48 billion). During the same period, the nine Ethereum ETFs had a net inflow of 2,413 ETH (worth $6.08 million), of which iShares (BlackRock) had an inflow of 6,053 ETH (worth $15.25 million) and currently holds 1,677,781 ETH (worth $423 million).