Crypto VC Hypersphere investment partners lost "years of savings" in fake Zoom meeting

PANews
2025/06/19 21:10
PANews reported on June 19 that according to Cointelegraph, Mehdi Farooq, an investment partner of crypto venture capital Hypersphere, disclosed on the X platform that he suffered a phishing attack impersonating a Zoom meeting, which emptied six crypto wallets and caused him to lose years of savings. The attack began with an interview with his acquaintance "Alex Lin" through Telegram. The other party asked him to switch to the Zoom Business version on the grounds of compliance and induced him to download a malicious update program. Farooq said that during the attack, the hacker still pretended to chat normally through Telegram, and even joked "see you in Singapore". It was later confirmed that the real account had been stolen, and the attack may be related to the North Korean hacker group "dangrouspassword".

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

