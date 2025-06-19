US DOJ reports record $225 million seizure of funds related to crypto confidence scams

Fxstreet
2025/06/19 18:42
Moonveil
MORE$0.03102+4.69%
AssangeDAO
JUSTICE$0.00006986-1.18%
  • US Attorney’s office filed a civil forfeiture complaint on Wednesday against $225.3 million in cryptocurrency tied to a global investment fraud and money laundering scheme.
  • The US Secret Service and the FBI used blockchain analysis and other investigative techniques to determine cryptocurrency confidence scams.
  • According to an FBI report, cryptocurrency investment fraud resulted in more than $5.8 billion in reported losses in 2024 alone.

The US Department of Justice (DOJ) announced on Wednesday the largest cryptocurrency seizure in its history, targeting more than $225 million tied to crypto frauds. The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and the US Secret Service utilize advanced blockchain analysis to solve cryptocurrency confidence scams.

Largest cryptocurrency seizure in its history

DOJ announced in a press release on Wednesday that it has filed a civil forfeiture complaint in the US District Court for the District of Columbia against more than $225.3 million in cryptocurrency.

According to the complaint, the FBI and the US Secret Service used blockchain analysis to determine whether the cryptocurrency is connected to the theft and money laundering of funds from victims of cryptocurrency investment fraud schemes, commonly referred to as “cryptocurrency confidence scams.”

Matthew Galeotti, Head of the Justice Department’s Criminal Division, said in a speech.

Galeotti continued:

Cryptocurrency investors have been deceived into believing that they were making legitimate cryptocurrency investments, resulting in over 400 suspected victims being laundered through the network. Moreover, the FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center reported that cryptocurrency investment fraud caused more than $5.8 billion in losses in 2024 alone. 

The US Secret Service and the FBI’s offices in San Francisco investigated the case. The Department of Justice also thanked Tether for its proactive assistance in this investigation.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Crypto-backed group gathers $141M funding to influence US elections

Crypto-backed group gathers $141M funding to influence US elections

Fairshake reported raising $52 billion from the crypto industry in the first half of 2025, at a time when candidates previously supported by the PAC were providing crucial votes.
Share
PANews2025/07/16 03:44
Animoca Brands and DDC Enter into $100 Million Bitcoin Strategic Partnership

Animoca Brands and DDC Enter into $100 Million Bitcoin Strategic Partnership

PANews reported on July 10 that according to the Animoca Brands official website, DDC Enterprise and Animoca Brands signed a memorandum of understanding on Bitcoin strategic cooperation with a total
Share
PANews2025/07/10 21:14
Kamino adds tokenized stocks as collateral option via xStocks integration

Kamino adds tokenized stocks as collateral option via xStocks integration

PANews reported on July 14 that according to The Block, Solana's ecological lending protocol Kamino is incorporating stock token products into collateral options, and its selected on-chain trading function xStocks
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01662+4.39%
Octavia
VIA$0.0175-10.71%
Share
PANews2025/07/14 21:22

Trending News

More

Crypto-backed group gathers $141M funding to influence US elections

Animoca Brands and DDC Enter into $100 Million Bitcoin Strategic Partnership

Kamino adds tokenized stocks as collateral option via xStocks integration

Crypto Legislation Stalls During High-Stakes Crypto Week Showdown on Capitol Hill

TAC Mainnet Launch Integrates Ethereum DeFi with Telegram’s 1B+ User Base