Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.7) PANews 2025/05/07 09:57

MEME $0.001923 +9.32% AI $0.1566 +5.66% MEMES $0.00008882 +0.62%

🗓5/7 Update:

$LLJEFFY's "pseudo-death exit" is full of controversy, burning nearly 5 billion tokens

$URMOM "your mom" pun, gork's catchphrase

BNB Chain: donkey (CZ interaction), gorilla (100 million incentive plan)

Doodles launches $DOOD token on Sol ⚠Tips: PVP is high risk, be cautious and always DYOR!