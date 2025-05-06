PA Daily | Ethereum Pectra upgrade will be launched on May 7; Bernstein predicts that companies will purchase another $330 billion of BTC by 2029

Today's news tips:

Regulatory/Macro

U.S. Treasury Secretary: 145% tariffs on China cannot be sustained in the long term

According to CNBC, U.S. Treasury Secretary Jeff Bessant said on May 5 local time that he expects U.S.-China trade negotiations to make progress in the coming weeks. He also pointed out that the Trump administration's 145% tariff policy on China cannot be maintained for a long time.

According to the Binance Wallet announcement, users with Alpha points ≥ 142 can participate in the "15th Exclusive TGE Project MYX Finance" event. In addition, users with points between 99 and 141 and whose UID ends with "8" will be eligible for the lucky draw. The official reminds users to prepare sufficient BNB in the BNB chain wallet in advance to prevent network congestion.

Florida Strategic Bitcoin Reserve Bill Withdrawn, Withdrawing from State Crypto Legislation Race

According to Cointelegraph, Florida House Bill 487 and Senate Bill 550 were "indefinitely postponed and withdrawn for consideration" on May 3. The two bills were originally planned to allow the state treasury to invest up to 10% of public funds in Bitcoin to establish a state-level crypto reserve. However, the Florida Legislature did not pass the relevant legislation before the end of the meeting on May 2, and has officially withdrawn from the state-level Bitcoin reserve bill competition. Similar bills have also failed in South Dakota, Montana and other places. In contrast, Arizona still has two related proposals pending.

Bernstein predicts that companies will buy another $330 billion in Bitcoin by 2029

According to CoinDesk, Wall Street brokerage Bernstein predicts that by the end of 2029, global corporate finances will add $330 billion in Bitcoin purchases. Among them, MicroStrategy is expected to contribute about $124 billion, and the remaining $205 billion will come from slower-growing small and medium-sized enterprises. The report pointed out that the crypto-friendly regulatory environment in the United States has promoted the trend of corporate currency holdings. Currently, listed companies hold about 720,000 BTC, accounting for 2.4% of the total supply. But Bernstein also warned that MicroStrategy's model is difficult to be fully replicated.

Coinbase will temporarily suspend Ethereum services on May 7 to cooperate with Pectra upgrade

According to Coinbase Assets, the Ethereum Pectra upgrade will be carried out at 3:05 am Pacific Time on May 7 (18:05 Beijing Time on the same day). To ensure the safety of user funds, Coinbase will suspend Ethereum deposits and withdrawals during the upgrade from 17:50 to 18:45 Beijing Time. At the same time, new pledge requests will resume processing after 18:45, and existing pledge positions will not be affected.

U.S. House Financial Services Committee Releases Discussion Draft of Digital Asset Market Structure Act of 2025

According to the official website of the U.S. House of Representatives Financial Services Committee, Representatives French Hill, GT Thompson, Bryan Steil and Dusty Johnson jointly released a discussion draft of the Digital Asset Market Structure Act of 2025. The bill intends to establish a unified regulatory framework, clarify the definitions of digital commodities, stablecoins, self-custody rights and decentralized finance, grant the CFTC and SEC a division of regulatory authority, and establish a registration mechanism for exchanges, brokers, custodians, etc. The bill emphasizes protecting consumers, promoting innovation, and filling regulatory gaps, aiming to consolidate the United States' leadership in the global digital asset market. The bill is currently in the stage of soliciting opinions.

Viewpoint

QCP Capital: The sharp rise of the Taiwan dollar may become a key signal of the macro market, and Bitcoin may be affected by this in the future

QCP Capital said that the Taiwan dollar rose 8% on Monday, and Asia-Pacific currencies such as the Korean won also generally strengthened. The spread between the Taiwan dollar spot and the one-year forward contract hit a 20-year high. This was mainly due to the market's increasing speculation on the US-Taiwan trade agreement and the increase in US dollar asset hedging by Taiwan's insurance institutions. QCP believes that this may be an early signal of adjustments in global capital flows, similar to the sharp fluctuations in the yen due to changes in interest rate differentials last year. At the same time, gold prices also rose nearly 3% on Monday, reflecting market concerns about the weakening of the US dollar and geopolitical risks. In the future, Bitcoin may be affected by this, either decoupling from the trend of gold or benefiting from the progress of trade negotiations. The foreign exchange market may become a weather vane for macro changes.

Analysis: Bitcoin rebound is suppressed by short-selling resistance, and the market may face greater volatility

According to Matrixport analysis, the price of Bitcoin has risen by nearly 25% in total, and the size of open contracts has increased from US$22 billion to US$29 billion, but the funding rate is still close to zero, indicating that some futures traders choose to establish short positions rather than chase the rise. This rare market structure may indicate greater volatility: if prices continue to rise, shorts may be forced to close their positions to promote the rise; if prices fall back, short positions may be strengthened. The overall market structure points to increased volatility in the future.

Glassnode: Bitcoin may face strong selling pressure at $99,000

According to Glassnode analysis, Bitcoin may face significant selling pressure when it approaches $99,900. Data shows that long-term holders (wallets that hold coins for at least 155 days) usually start to distribute tokens more actively when they realize about 350% unrealized profits, and this profit level corresponds to a Bitcoin price of about $99,900. In addition, wallets that purchased Bitcoin at a price range of $95,000 to $98,000 earlier this year may choose to close their positions or take small profits when the price rises back to this range, which may further increase selling pressure. Glassnode pointed out that this price range forms a key resistance level. If Bitcoin can effectively break through $99,900, it may open the channel to price discovery above $100,000. Previously, the price of Bitcoin has broken through $90,000, and the market is concerned about whether it can set a new high and exceed the record of $109,000 set in January this year.

CZ: BTC may reach 500,000 to 1 million US dollars in this cycle. Compared with Meme coins, I am more optimistic about the combination of blockchain with AI, scientific research and other fields.

Binance founder CZ (Changpeng Zhao) recently shared his feelings about prison life, his views on Trump's presidency, and his insights on the future development of the crypto industry in an interview. CZ said that his prison experience made him value health and family more, and he had a new understanding of the priorities of life and work. He also mentioned that the Trump administration's support for cryptocurrencies has brought positive changes to the industry, and believes that the US policy shift is crucial to the development of the industry. When talking about the crypto industry, CZ pointed out that although the market has paid more attention to Memecoin recently, he is more optimistic about the combination of blockchain with AI, scientific research and other fields, and expects decentralized exchanges (DEX) to surpass centralized exchanges (CEX) in the future. In addition, CZ revealed that he is currently helping entrepreneurs more as a mentor and consultant, and no longer plans to lead Binance again or create new crypto projects. For the future price of Bitcoin, CZ predicts that this cycle may be between $500,000 and $1 million. He also emphasized that the industry needs to pay more attention to long-term value rather than short-term speculation.

Project News

DWF Labs announces the wallet address used to purchase tokens on the secondary market

According to official news, DWF Labs partner Andrei Grachev disclosed the wallet addresses used by DWF Labs to publicly purchase tokens in the secondary market, which currently include three addresses of EVM, Solana and Tron networks.

MYX Finance has opened the airdrop query page and will airdrop 14.7% of the total token supply

MYX Finance has officially launched a community airdrop campaign to reward early supporters and ecosystem contributors. The total allocation of this airdrop accounts for 14.7% of the total token supply, of which 6.7% (about 67.036 million $MYX) will be allocated in the first phase. The tokens are issued based on BNB Chain to ensure fast transactions and low fees. The airdrop will be released in batches in multiple stages, with an initial release of 30% in the first phase and the remaining 70% will be released linearly over the next 5 months. Users must complete the claim within 90 days after each release, and overdue tokens will be returned to the project treasury. BMYX holders will receive the allocation directly without additional operations. Earlier news, Binance Wallet's 15th TGE event will soon launch MYX Finance (MYX).

Binance adds ASR/USDT and ALPINE/USDT perpetual contracts

Binance Futures will launch the ASRUSDT perpetual contract at 17:30 Beijing time on May 6, and the ALPINEUSDT perpetual contract at 17:45, both of which support up to 75x leverage.

Treasure Chain will be officially shut down on May 30th. Users need to migrate their assets as soon as possible.

According to the official announcement of Treasure, with the passage of the TIP-52 proposal, Treasure Chain will be officially shut down on May 30. Users need to bridge ETH, MAGIC, SMOL and Beacon WOP NFT assets to L1 or Arbitrum chain respectively before the end of the month. The current on-chain bridge has been stopped, and MAGIC-ETH liquidity has been moved to the Ethereum mainnet and launched on Uniswap.

Berachain ends Boyco pre-deposit activity, BERA rewards are now available for inquiry and collection

According to the Berachain Foundation announcement, its Boyco liquidity deposit activity has officially ended. Users can now redeem their deposited assets and query and claim $BERA airdrop rewards through the reward checker on the official website. Non-BERA rewards (such as application tokens) must be claimed separately from each participating protocol. Rewards from some early deposit vaults (such as StakeStone, EtherFi, etc.) are not displayed in the checker and must be operated separately in each protocol. The official said that in the future, it will support one-click investment of Boyco rewards in high-yield strategies within the Berachain ecosystem.

Important data

BlackRock ETF IBIT increased its holdings of more than 41,000 bitcoins in two weeks, worth about $3.92 billion

According to Lookonchain data, BlackRock's iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF has increased its holdings by 41,452 bitcoins in the past two weeks, worth about $3.92 billion. Its total holdings have now reached 614,639 bitcoins, with a total value of about $58.07 billion.

Affected by the addition of Binance contracts: ASR rose 53.34% in a short period of time, and ALPINE rose 62.23%

According to Binance market data, ASR rose 53.34% in a short period of time and is now quoted at $2.094; ALPINE rose 62.23% in a short period of time and is now quoted at $1.2. Earlier news, Binance added ASR/USDT and ALPINE/USDT perpetual contracts.

Bitcoin spot ETF had a net inflow of US$425 million yesterday, marking three consecutive days of net inflows

According to SoSoValue data, Bitcoin spot ETF recorded a total net inflow of $425 million on May 5, Eastern Time, achieving net inflows for the third consecutive day. Among them, IBIT, a subsidiary of BlackRock, had a net inflow of $531 million in a single day, ranking first, with a total inflow of $44.212 billion in history; Fidelity FBTC had a net outflow of $57.82 million, the largest on that day. As of now, the total net asset value of Bitcoin spot ETF is $110.685 billion, accounting for 5.91% of the total market value of Bitcoin, and the cumulative net inflow has reached $40.662 billion.

KuCoin's Bitcoin reserves have dropped by more than 77% since KYC rumors

According to OnChainSchool, citing CryptoQuant data, from June 5, 2023, when KYC rumors began, to June 28, when the official announcement of the mandatory real-name system was made, the Bitcoin reserves of KuCoin exchange dropped sharply from 18,300 to 4,100, with a net outflow of 14,200, a decrease of 77.6%. Although the overall decline in the reserves of centralized exchanges is an industry trend, the sharp decline of KuCoin has attracted attention, highlighting that users are highly sensitive to privacy and compliance policies. The chart shows that the trend has continued to decline since the announcement.

3,422 Bitcoins that had not been moved for 12 years were suddenly transferred, with a total value of $324 million

According to Ember, a total of 3,422 unused bitcoins since 2012 were transferred to new addresses in the past three hours. Tracing back to the source shows that these BTC were first extracted from the closed early exchange BTC-e, when the price of Bitcoin was only $13.5, worth about $46,000. Today, the value has reached $324 million, a 7,018-fold increase.

Tether issues $1 billion USDT on Tron chain as inventory replenishment

According to Whale Alert, Tether Treasury issued an additional $1 billion USDT (worth approximately $1.001 billion) on the Tron network at 4:52 a.m. today. Tether CEO Paolo Ardoino later stated that the additional issuance was an "authorized but unissued" transaction, intended as a reserve for future coin issuance requests and on-chain exchanges, and did not mean that it would immediately enter the market for circulation.

Financing

L1 blockchain protocol Litheum completes $750,000 strategic financing, led by Alphemy Capital and Amber Group

Litheum, a new generation L1 blockchain protocol, announced the completion of a strategic financing of US$750,000, led by Alphemy Capital and Amber Group. This round of funds will be used to advance its testnet launch plan and further realize its vision of "compressing the cost of blockchain use to the physical limit." Litheum plans to launch a testnet next quarter to lay the foundation for the release of its mainnet. It is reported that Litheum adopts an innovative PoP (Proof-of-Performance) consensus mechanism, which improves on-chain performance and cost efficiency while ensuring security and decentralization by incentivizing all core functional nodes in the network and dynamically adjusting block size and transaction fees.

Staking service provider Figment plans to acquire blockchain projects for $100 million to $200 million

According to Bloomberg, staking service provider Figment is looking for acquisition targets and plans to invest $100 million to $200 million, focusing on projects with strong regional influence or specific blockchain ecosystems. Figment co-founder and CEO Lorien Gabel said in an interview that the move is aimed at seizing the opportunity of the current M&A boom in the crypto space and further expanding its business layout.

Singapore stablecoin cross-border payment company XWeave completes $3 million seed round of financing, led by Lightshift and others

According to TNGlobal, XWeave, a Singapore-based stablecoin cross-border payment company, announced the completion of a $3 million seed round of financing, led by Jungle Ventures and Lightshift, with participation from White Star Capital, Fabric Ventures, DCG, The Venture Dept., and venture capital studio Menyala. XWeave aims to combine the traditional legal currency system with the stablecoin network to support instant, compliant, and cost-effective cross-market capital flows. Its non-custodial infrastructure allows institutions to conduct cross-border transactions without custodial user funds. The new funds will support its expansion of the network to the Middle East and other parts of Asia.

Digital risk management and protection platform Doppel completes $35 million Series B financing, led by Bessemer

Kevin Tian, co-founder and CEO of digital risk management and protection platform Doppel, announced on the X platform that the company has completed a $35 million Series B financing round, led by Bessemer, with participation from 9Yards Capital, SOZO VENTURES, Strategic Cyber Ventures, a16z, South Park Commons, Script Capital, etc. Doppel is an AI-driven digital risk protection platform designed to protect organizations from social engineering threats such as phishing, impersonation, and deep fake fraud. The new funds will be used to support the construction of a digital protection infrastructure that combines generative AI with expert manual analysis.