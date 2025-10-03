The post 10 States Could See Aurora Borealis Tonight appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline Several states just along the Canadian border should have an opportunity to view the northern lights on Friday, following a series of geomagnetic storms, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. Calmer auroral activity is expected through the weekend, forecasters said. Image Rene Rossignaud/AP Key Facts NOAA forecast a Kp index of four on a scale of nine for Friday night, indicating the northern lights might be visible as far south as southern Minnesota along the state’s boundary with Iowa. Friday night’s auroral forecast comes after minor geomagnetic storms earlier in the day and Thursday night, in addition to stronger storms the previous day, after high-speed winds from a cooler, less dense spot on the sun’s surface disrupted the Earth’s magnetic field. Auroral activity is expected to be calmer through Sunday night, with a projected Kp index of just over three for Saturday and Sunday nights, according to NOAA’s three-day outlook. Where Will The Northern Lights Be Visible? Canada and Alaska will have a greater likelihood of viewing the northern lights once the sun sets in the state. A lesser, yet still possible chance is forecast for parts of Washington, Idaho, Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, Wisconsin, Michigan and Maine. (See map below.) What’s The Best Way To See The Northern Lights? The aurora borealis is best seen in the winter months as the days grow shorter, though the phenomenon can still be visible throughout the year depending on solar activity. NOAA recommends traveling between 10 p.m. and 2 a.m. local time to a high, north-facing vantage point away from light pollution. What’s The Best Way To Photograph The Northern Lights? With a smartphone, NOAA suggests relying on a tripod to stabilize the image, enabling night mode and disabling flash. If using a regular camera, photography experts recommend… The post 10 States Could See Aurora Borealis Tonight appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline Several states just along the Canadian border should have an opportunity to view the northern lights on Friday, following a series of geomagnetic storms, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. Calmer auroral activity is expected through the weekend, forecasters said. Image Rene Rossignaud/AP Key Facts NOAA forecast a Kp index of four on a scale of nine for Friday night, indicating the northern lights might be visible as far south as southern Minnesota along the state’s boundary with Iowa. Friday night’s auroral forecast comes after minor geomagnetic storms earlier in the day and Thursday night, in addition to stronger storms the previous day, after high-speed winds from a cooler, less dense spot on the sun’s surface disrupted the Earth’s magnetic field. Auroral activity is expected to be calmer through Sunday night, with a projected Kp index of just over three for Saturday and Sunday nights, according to NOAA’s three-day outlook. Where Will The Northern Lights Be Visible? Canada and Alaska will have a greater likelihood of viewing the northern lights once the sun sets in the state. A lesser, yet still possible chance is forecast for parts of Washington, Idaho, Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, Wisconsin, Michigan and Maine. (See map below.) What’s The Best Way To See The Northern Lights? The aurora borealis is best seen in the winter months as the days grow shorter, though the phenomenon can still be visible throughout the year depending on solar activity. NOAA recommends traveling between 10 p.m. and 2 a.m. local time to a high, north-facing vantage point away from light pollution. What’s The Best Way To Photograph The Northern Lights? With a smartphone, NOAA suggests relying on a tripod to stabilize the image, enabling night mode and disabling flash. If using a regular camera, photography experts recommend…