$0.4 Hold Could Ignite a $1 Surge ⋆ ZyCrypto

Stellar (XLM), a key rival to XRP in cross-border payments, is approaching pivotal price levels that could shape its near-term trajectory.

Market analyst Ali Martinez warns Stellar ($XLM) faces a crucial test at $0.4; holding this support could trigger a rebound toward $1, creating high-stakes opportunities for traders and investors.

Notably, Stellar has experienced recent volatility amid broader market swings in the cryptocurrency sector. The $0.34 level now stands as a critical ‘make-or-break’ support, with traders closely watching to see if Stellar can stabilize and rebound, or risk further losses.

Therefore, Stellar is at a critical point because technical indicators show a tightening squeeze, with falling highs pressing down on support at $0.4. Holding this level could ignite renewed buying, propelling XLM toward $1, while a breakdown below risks further losses and short-term sell-offs.

Currently, XRP is walking a tightrope, with its price standing at $2.98, according to data from CoinGecko.

On the other hand, Stellar sits at a strong support zone, where the golden pocket Fibonacci level meets the value area low, a confluence that often signals buyers are stepping in.

This is because Stellar holding the golden pocket Fibonacci zone, 61.8–65% retracement, aligns with key market psychology, where buying pressure often intensifies.

Coupled with the value area low, where trading historically concentrates, this confluence creates a strong support, signaling a high-probability rebound.

Meanwhile, Stellar’s $1 target continues to gain steam after payment giant PayPal recently launched its US dollar-backed stablecoin, PYUSD, on its network.