mexc
MercatoAcquista criptoTradingmexcFuturesGuadagnamexcETF
Mobile
Scansiona per scaricare per un'esperienza di trading senza interruzioni con l'app MEXC
Non riesci a scaricare?
Client per Windows Altro
ItalianoUSD
ZYRO
ZYRO/USDT
0.0033560.00%
$0.00
Max sulle 24h
0.003419
Min sulle 24h
0.003241
Volume sulle 24h (ZYRO)
3.61M
Importo 24h (USDT)
12.50K
Max sulle 24h
0.003419
Min sulle 24h
0.003241
Volume sulle 24h (ZYRO)
3.61M
Importo 24h (USDT)
12.50K
K-Line
Informazioni sul token
Base
TradingView
Profondità
Loading..
ZYRO
Zyro is a decentralized protocol developed by core members of the Zilliqa community based on the Zilliqa public chain. Zyro token is the governance token of the Zyro protocol. Users can participate in the future planning and fund management of the protocol through Zyro tokens. The Zyro protocol allows users to mine by providing liquidity and trading on a decentralized exchange, and users can also obtain Zyro tokens by invitation and becoming a node. Zyro adopts a more efficient underlying public chain Zilliqa to greatly increase transaction speed, greatly reduce handling fees, truly achieve lossless transactions, and provide high-frequency traders with the best battlefield.
Panoramica
Nome della criptovaluta
ZYRO
Ora di emissione
--
Link correlati
Prezzo di emissione
--
Importo emesso
--
Ordini
0.000001
0.000001
0.00001
0.0001
0.001
0.01
0.1

Prezzo(USDT)

(ZYRO)

(USDT)

0.003356$0.00
Operazioni di mercato
Importo(ZYRO)
Prezzo(USDT)
Importo(ZYRO)
Orario
Mercati spot
5X-X Futures
ETF
Grid trading
Trasferisci
Acquista con
USD
Compra ZYRO
Vendi ZYRO
Limite
Mercato
Disponibile-- USDT
Deposita
PrezzoUSDT
ImportoZYRO
TotaleUSDT
Disponibile-- ZYRO
Deposita
PrezzoUSDT
ImportoZYRO
TotaleUSDT
Ordine attuale (0)
Cronologia degli ordini
Cronologia delle transazioni
Posizioni aperte (0)
Coppia di trading
Ora
Tipo
Direzione
Tutto
Acquista
Vendi
Prezzo
Importo
Eseguito
Totale
Prezzo di attivazione
Annulla tutto
Tutti
Limit order
Stop-limit
Post only
Documentazione API
Documentazione API
Social media
Invia una richiesta
Invia una richiesta
Assistenza clienti online
Assistenza clienti online

© 2022 MEXC.COM

MEXC Global
Opera rapidamente sulle criptovalute con MEXC
Chi siamo
Info
Condizioni utilizzo e politica privacy
Informativa sul rischio
Impara
Annunci
Editore di app
MEXC Blog
Prodotti
Launchpad
Kickstarter
MX-Defi
Servizio
Download
Commissioni
Privilegi VIP
Referral
Affiliato
MEXC Pioneer
Domanda di listing
Applicazione commerciante OTC
Supporto
Istituzioni
Documentazione API
Canale di verifica ufficiale
Richieste delle forze dell'ordine
Centro assistenza
Lavoriamo insieme (per le aziende)
Lavoriamo insieme (per le istituzioni)
Collaborazione con i media
Invia una richiesta
Reclami e suggerimenti
Suggerimenti sui prodotti
Come acquistare
Informazioni sulle criptovalute
Prezzo della criptovaluta
Community

© 2022 MEXC.COM