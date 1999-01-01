VTN

Vottun has created an ecosystem that allows any Web2 company or developer to easily create, interact with, and manage various DApps through our APIs, without requiring advanced knowledge of blockchain programming. In the platform, there are activities for crypto fans to join in a gamified way and be part with the developers in the creation of new dapps and crypto projects. This mix of crypto fans and developers is creating a thriving environment where token holders can find multiple benefits of $VTN, from the usage of the APIs platform to staking, or new projects token airdrops.

NomeVTN

Importo emesso625,000,000

Ora di emissione --

Fornitura circolante--

Prezzo di emissione--

Cerca
Preferiti
VTN/USDT
Vottun
----
--
Max sulle 24h
--
Min sulle 24h
--
Volume sulle 24h (VTN)
--
Importo 24h (USDT)
--
Grafico
Info
Libro degli ordini
Operazioni di mercato
Libro degli ordini
Operazioni di mercato
Libro degli ordini
Operazioni di mercato
Operazioni di mercato
Spot
Ordini aperti (0)
Cronologia degli ordini
Cronologia di trading
Posizioni aperte (0)
network_iconRete anomala
Linea 1
Servizio clienti online
Loading...