TourismX Project, supported by the renowned World Tourism Forum Institute and World Tourism Fund & Investment (WTFI) Holding is a revolutionary idea and innovative financing system where the Project will generate funds through TRMX Token and then will invest these funds into carefully selected promising Tourism projects across the globe. Once these projects become profitable in total, a part of the profit (up to 50%) will be used to buy back TRMX Tokens from the market to be locked in Treasury, decreasing the number of tokens in circulation and aiming to positively impact the price of the TRMX Token.