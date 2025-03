TRACE

MetaTrace is the world's first GameFi project featuring a Free to Play and Earn model on a real-world map. The MetaTrace application is a game incorporating a variety of game mechanics aimed at combining geolocation, blockchain environments, and classic game strategies.

NomeTRACE

Importo emesso4,997,449,994

Ora di emissione --

Fornitura circolante357,849,590.91

Prezzo di emissione--