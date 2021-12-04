mexc
MercatoAcquista criptoTradingmexcFuturesGuadagnamexcETF
Mobile
Scansiona per scaricare per un'esperienza di trading senza interruzioni con l'app MEXC
Non riesci a scaricare?
Client per Windows Altro
ItalianoUSD
TORG
TORG/USDT
0.000000220.00%
$0.00
Max sulle 24h
0.00000024
Min sulle 24h
0.00000022
Volume sulle 24h (TORG)
2.90B
Importo 24h (USDT)
659.70
Max sulle 24h
0.00000024
Min sulle 24h
0.00000022
Volume sulle 24h (TORG)
2.90B
Importo 24h (USDT)
659.70
K-Line
Informazioni sul token
Base
TradingView
Profondità
Loading..
TORG
TORG is not your regular cryptocurrency. It is the world’s first utilimeme that is sustainability driven, utility-focused and completely decentralized. It aims to increase economic activity, new development opportunities for the world’s youth and alleviation of the economic constraints facing the world’s marginalised populations.TORG’s concept is guided by its Mission of shaping a brighter future of finance for mankind, and is manifested not only in the concept, but also the rules embedded in the cryptography, the complete decentralization of its administration and the role of the TORG FOUNDATION that ensures that the currency stays true to its Mission and value proposition.
Panoramica
Nome della criptovaluta
TORG
Ora di emissione
--
Link correlati
Prezzo di emissione
--
Importo emesso
777,000,000,000
Ordini
0.00000001
0.00000001
0.0000001
0.000001
0.00001
0.0001
0.001

Prezzo(USDT)

(TORG)

(USDT)

0.00000022$0.00
Operazioni di mercato
Importo(TORG)
Prezzo(USDT)
Importo(TORG)
Orario
Mercati spot
5X-X Futures
ETF
Grid trading
Trasferisci
Acquista con
USD
Compra TORG
Vendi TORG
Limite
Mercato
Disponibile-- USDT
Deposita
PrezzoUSDT
ImportoTORG
TotaleUSDT
Disponibile-- TORG
Deposita
PrezzoUSDT
ImportoTORG
TotaleUSDT
Ordine attuale (0)
Cronologia degli ordini
Cronologia delle transazioni
Posizioni aperte (0)
Coppia di trading
Ora
Tipo
Direzione
Tutto
Acquista
Vendi
Prezzo
Importo
Eseguito
Totale
Prezzo di attivazione
Annulla tutto
Tutti
Limit order
Stop-limit
Post only
Documentazione API
Documentazione API
Social media
Invia una richiesta
Invia una richiesta
Assistenza clienti online
Assistenza clienti online

© 2022 MEXC.COM

MEXC Global
Opera rapidamente sulle criptovalute con MEXC
Chi siamo
Info
Condizioni utilizzo e politica privacy
Informativa sul rischio
Impara
Annunci
Editore di app
MEXC Blog
Prodotti
Launchpad
Kickstarter
MX-Defi
Servizio
Download
Commissioni
Privilegi VIP
Referral
Affiliato
MEXC Pioneer
Domanda di listing
Applicazione commerciante OTC
Supporto
Istituzioni
Documentazione API
Canale di verifica ufficiale
Richieste delle forze dell'ordine
Centro assistenza
Lavoriamo insieme (per le aziende)
Lavoriamo insieme (per le istituzioni)
Collaborazione con i media
Invia una richiesta
Reclami e suggerimenti
Suggerimenti sui prodotti
Come acquistare
Informazioni sulle criptovalute
Prezzo della criptovaluta
Community

© 2022 MEXC.COM