IRON Titanium
TITAN/USDT
0.000000026030.00%
$0.00
Max sulle 24h
0.00000002620
Min sulle 24h
0.00000002601
Volume sulle 24h (TITAN)
1,564.03B
Importo 24h (USDT)
41.78K
Max sulle 24h
0.00000002620
Min sulle 24h
0.00000002601
Volume sulle 24h (TITAN)
1,564.03B
Importo 24h (USDT)
41.78K
TITAN
TITAN is the share and governance token for IronFinance Polygon, also used dynamically as collateral for IRON. The total planned emission is 1 billion tokens over 36 months.On 17 June 2021, Iron Finance experienced the first bank run in the history of crypto. TITAN, their native token, lost almost all its value going to virtually zero after its total supply increased from 1 billion to close to 35 trillion in a matter of hours. The current supply of TITAN is approximately 34,794,935,323,336 TITAN.
Nome della criptovaluta
TITAN
Ora di emissione
2021-06-30 00:00:00
Prezzo di emissione
--
Importo emesso
--
