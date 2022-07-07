TAVA

ALTAVA is the leader in the rapidly growing virtual fashion industry, and they provide a vertical AI platform service focused on generating 3D assets for gaming, VR/AR, spatial computing, e-commerce and web integrations. ALTAVA have worked with more than 40+ global luxury brands including LVMH, Fendi, Balmain, Prada, etc, for them to provide virtual experiences. Their shareholders include Animoca Brands, Netmarble, LG Electronics, SM Entertainment among others.

NomeTAVA

ClassificaNo.1150

Capitalizzazione di mercato$0.00

Capitalizzazione di mercato completamente diluita$0.00

Quota di mercato%

Vol. di trading/cap. di mercato (24h)0.05%

Fornitura in circolazione695,877,944.465572

Fornitura massima0

Fornitura totale1,000,000,000

Tasso di circolazione%

Data di emissione--

Il prezzo al quale l'asset è stato emesso per la prima volta--

Massimo storico5.447659566153262,2022-07-07

Prezzo più basso0.008411259153674097,2025-04-14

Blockchain pubblicaETH

IntroduzioneALTAVA is the leader in the rapidly growing virtual fashion industry, and they provide a vertical AI platform service focused on generating 3D assets for gaming, VR/AR, spatial computing, e-commerce and web integrations. ALTAVA have worked with more than 40+ global luxury brands including LVMH, Fendi, Balmain, Prada, etc, for them to provide virtual experiences. Their shareholders include Animoca Brands, Netmarble, LG Electronics, SM Entertainment among others.

Settore

Social media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: i dati sono forniti da cmc e non devono essere considerati come consigli di investimento.

MEXC è la strada più semplice per entrare nel mondo delle criptovalute. Esplora il principale exchange di criptovalute al mondo per acquistare, fare trading e guadagnare criptovalute. Fai trading di Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH e più di 3,000 altcoin.
Cerca
Preferiti
TAVA/USDT
ALTAVA
----
--
Max sulle 24h
--
Min sulle 24h
--
Volume sulle 24h (TAVA)
--
Importo 24h (USDT)
--
Grafico
Info
Libro degli ordini
Operazioni di mercato
Libro degli ordini
Operazioni di mercato
Libro degli ordini
Operazioni di mercato
Operazioni di mercato
Spot
Ordini aperti（0）
Cronologia degli ordini
Cronologia di trading
Posizioni aperte (0)
MEXC è la strada più semplice per entrare nel mondo delle criptovalute. Esplora il principale exchange di criptovalute al mondo per acquistare, fare trading e guadagnare criptovalute. Fai trading di Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH e più di 3,000 altcoin.
TAVA/USDT
ALTAVA
--
--‎--
Max sulle 24h
--
Min sulle 24h
--
Volume sulle 24h (TAVA)
--
Importo 24h (USDT)
--
Grafico
Libro degli ordini
Operazioni di mercato
Info
Ordini aperti（0）
Cronologia degli ordini
Cronologia di trading
Posizioni aperte (0)
network_iconRete anomala
Linea 1
Servizio clienti online
Loading...