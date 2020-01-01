mexc
MercatoAcquista cryptoSpot
HOT
FuturesFutures M-Day

Trading

Mobile
Scansiona per scaricare e sperimentare il trading senza interruzioni sull'app MEXC
Non riesci a scaricare?
Client Windows Vedi altro

SWIRGE

SWG/USDT
----
--
Max sulle 24h
0.000000
Min sulle 24h
0.000000
Volume sulle 24h (SWG)
0.00
Importo 24h (USDT)
0.00
Max sulle 24h
0.000000
Min sulle 24h
0.000000
Volume sulle 24h (SWG)
0.00
Importo 24h (USDT)
0.00
K-Line
Informazioni sul token
Loading..
Base
TradingView
Profondità
SWG
Swirge in a Nutshell. Swirge's ecosystem embodies a decentralized social media, a decentralized financial system, and a marketplace built on the blockchain. Swirge is a user-centric platform that is built with users in mind. First, to protect the user's data and information and give them total control over their data. secondly, to give users the power to create wealth by socializing and the opportunity to take charge of their finances. Swirge solutions offer a user-friendly platform, with no restrictions, fees, and completely free to use. It is built by and for the community. Swirge is a Multi-chain project deployed on Binance Smart Chain and Matic Network.
Panoramica
Nome della criptovaluta
SWG
Ora di emissione
--
Link correlati
Prezzo di emissione
--
Fornitura massima
--
Libro degli ordini
0.000001
0.000001
0.00001
0.0001
0.001
0.01
0.1

Prezzo(USDT)

(SWG)

(USDT)

0.000000$0.00
Operazioni di mercato
Importo()
Prezzo()
Importo()
Orario
Spot
5X-X Futures
Spot
5X-X Futures
Maker 0.00% / Taker 0.00%
HOT
Compra SWG
Vendi SWG
Limite
Mercato
Trasferisci
Acquista con
USD
Disponibile-- USDT
PrezzoUSDT
ImportoSWG
TotaleUSDT
Disponibile-- SWG
PrezzoUSDT
ImportoSWG
TotaleUSDT
Ordini aperti (0)
Cronologia degli ordini
Cronologia delle transazioni
Posizioni aperte (0)
Ordini aperti (0)
Cronologia degli ordini
Cronologia delle transazioni
Posizioni aperte (0)
Coppia di trading
Data
Tipo
Direzione
Tutto
Acquista
Vendi
Prezzo
Quantità
Importo ordine
Evaso
Condizioni di trigger
Annulla tutto
Tutti
Ordine Limit
Stop-limit
Post only
Rete stabile
Documentazione API
Documentazione API
Social media
Invia una richiesta
Invia una richiesta
Servizio clienti online
Servizio clienti online
Loading...