STAR10

THE ONLY OFFICIAL RONALDINHO TOKEN. Own a piece of Ronaldinho’s legacy. Be a part of the $STAR10 movement—where holders play, win, and unlock exclusive rewards. Ronaldinho tokens are designed to provide exclusive experiences and offer utility to the community, granting access to special benefits and interactions. They are not intended to serve as an investment, investment contract, or any form of security.

NomeSTAR10

Importo emesso1,000,000,000

Ora di emissione --

Fornitura circolante67,917,588.57757287

Prezzo di emissione--