mexc
MercatoAcquista criptoTradingmexcFuturesGuadagnamexcETF
Mobile
Scansiona per scaricare per un'esperienza di trading senza interruzioni con l'app MEXC
Non riesci a scaricare?
Client per Windows Altro
ItalianoUSD
Solana
SOL/USDT
13.4855-1.02%
$0.00
Max sulle 24h
14.3116
Min sulle 24h
13.3298
Volume sulle 24h (SOL)
339.79K
Importo 24h (USDT)
4.60M
Max sulle 24h
14.3116
Min sulle 24h
13.3298
Volume sulle 24h (SOL)
339.79K
Importo 24h (USDT)
4.60M
K-Line
Informazioni sul token
Base
TradingView
Profondità
Loading..
SOL
Founded by former Qualcomm, Intel, and Dropbox engineers in late-2017, Solana is a single-chain, delegated-Proof-of-Stake protocol whose focus is on delivering scalability without sacrificing decentralization or security. The Solana protocol is designed to facilitate decentralized app (DApp) creation. Core to Solana's scaling solution is a decentralized clock titled Proof-of-History (PoH), built to solve the problem of time in distributed networks where there is not a single, trusted, source of time. Due to the innovative hybrid consensus model, Solana has attracted the attention of small traders and institutional traders. An important focus of the Solana Foundation is to make decentralized finance available on a larger scale. Solana is ranked number 7 in the CoinMarketCap ranking as of September 2021.
Panoramica
Nome della criptovaluta
SOL
Ora di emissione
2020-03-23
Link correlati
Prezzo di emissione
--
Importo emesso
488,627,736.54
Ordini
0.0001
0.0001
0.001
0.01
0.1

Prezzo(USDT)

(SOL)

(USDT)

13.4855$0.00
Operazioni di mercato
Importo(SOL)
Prezzo(USDT)
Importo(SOL)
Orario
Mercati spot
5X-X Futures
ETF
Grid trading
Trasferisci
Acquista con
USD
Compra SOL
Vendi SOL
Limite
Mercato
Disponibile-- USDT
Deposita
PrezzoUSDT
ImportoSOL
TotaleUSDT
Disponibile-- SOL
Deposita
PrezzoUSDT
ImportoSOL
TotaleUSDT
Ordine attuale (0)
Cronologia degli ordini
Cronologia delle transazioni
Posizioni aperte (0)
Coppia di trading
Ora
Tipo
Direzione
Tutto
Acquista
Vendi
Prezzo
Importo
Eseguito
Totale
Prezzo di attivazione
Annulla tutto
Tutti
Limit order
Stop-limit
Post only
Documentazione API
Documentazione API
Social media
Invia una richiesta
Invia una richiesta
Assistenza clienti online
Assistenza clienti online

© 2022 MEXC.COM

MEXC Global
Opera rapidamente sulle criptovalute con MEXC
Chi siamo
Info
Condizioni utilizzo e politica privacy
Informativa sul rischio
Impara
Annunci
Editore di app
MEXC Blog
Prodotti
Launchpad
Kickstarter
MX-Defi
Servizio
Download
Commissioni
Privilegi VIP
Referral
Affiliato
MEXC Pioneer
Domanda di listing
Applicazione commerciante OTC
Supporto
Istituzioni
Documentazione API
Canale di verifica ufficiale
Richieste delle forze dell'ordine
Centro assistenza
Lavoriamo insieme (per le aziende)
Lavoriamo insieme (per le istituzioni)
Collaborazione con i media
Invia una richiesta
Reclami e suggerimenti
Suggerimenti sui prodotti
Come acquistare
Informazioni sulle criptovalute
Prezzo della criptovaluta
Community

© 2022 MEXC.COM