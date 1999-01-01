SHROOMY

The Shroomy Project draws its inspiration from the majestic kingdom of fungi and the paradigm-shifting power of crypto. SHROOMY the token has found its home on Kraken’s new Superchain L2 called Ink, where it seeks to cultivate a thriving community of purpose-driven mushroom lovers. SHROOMY itself is a simple ERC-20 token with no taxes or unusual functions. With plenty of AI and GameFi integration already in place, you can learn all about mycology while having fun with the growing community.

NomeSHROOMY

Importo emesso927,908,200

Ora di emissione --

Fornitura circolante--

Prezzo di emissione--

Loading...