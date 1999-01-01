QUAI

Quai Network is a scalable and programmable Proof-of-Work blockchain designed to serve as a new global monetary system. By merging currency with energy, Quai delivers the world’s first decentralized energy dollar. Quai leverages a next-generation Proof-of-Work consensus mechanism called Proof-of-Entropy-Minima to eliminate block contention and provide lightning fast finality. Quai Network provides the infrastructure needed to support global-scale operations without sacrificing core blockchain principles, enabling throughput of up to 50,000 transactions per second while maintaining decentralization and security.

NomeQUAI

Importo emesso3,000,000,000

Ora di emissione --

Fornitura circolante--

Prezzo di emissione--

