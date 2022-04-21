mexc
Meebits
NMEEBITS/USDT
0.003122-1.32%
$0.00
Prezzo minimo OpenSea
--
Max sulle 24h
0.003189
Min sulle 24h
0.003121
Volume sulle 24h (NMEEBITS)
12.70M
Importo 24h (USDT)
39.77K
Prezzo minimo OpenSea
--
Max sulle 24h
0.003189
Min sulle 24h
0.003121
Volume sulle 24h (NMEEBITS)
12.70M
Importo 24h (USDT)
39.77K
NMEEBITS
The Meebits are 20,000 unique 3D voxel characters, created by a custom generative algorithm, then registered on the Ethereum blockchain. The NFT contract that governs ownership is a standard ERC-721 that works with any compatible service or exchange. MEXC splits 8 Meebits into 8,000,000 NMEEBITS index tokens (1,000,000 NMEEBITS per NFT). The NMEEBITS index provides users with the opportunity to trade high-quality blue-chip NFTs at a low cost. If a user owns a sufficiently large percentage of the index, they can exchange their index holdings for one of the 8 Meebits NFTs. MEXC will expand the collection from time to time according to market demand, and MEXC’s total position will not exceed 10%. For collection details, see the link: https://opensea.io/0xF252BC18f20b11CbAbeE314CEA172502484c12Be
Panoramica
Nome della criptovaluta
NMEEBITS
Ora di emissione
--
Link correlati
Prezzo di emissione
--
Importo emesso
8,000,000
Ordini
0.000001
0.000001
0.00001
0.0001
0.001
0.01
0.1

Prezzo(USDT)

(NMEEBITS)

(USDT)

0.003122$0.00
--
