New Kind of Network
NKN/USDT
0.0767410.00%
$0.00
Max sulle 24h
0.077193
Min sulle 24h
0.075046
Volume sulle 24h (NKN)
11.47M
Importo 24h (USDT)
875.37K
NKN
NKN is the new kind of P2P network connectivity protocol & ecosystem powered by a novel public blockchain. NKN uses economic incentives to motivate Internet users to share network connection and utilize unused bandwidth to provide a decentralized data transmission network that can be used to build applications that requires real time data transmission, message delivery, content distribution, etc. NKN's open, efficient, and robust network infrastructure enables application developers to build the decentralized Internet so everyone can enjoy secure, low cost, and universally accessible connectivity. The main use cases for NKN are networking focused applications. For example: nCDN (new kind of Content Delivery Network) for faster video streaming; PubSub for chat/IM, IoT data streaming and control, real-time price info.
Panoramica
Nome della criptovaluta
NKN
Ora di emissione
2018-05-28 00:00:00
Link correlati
Prezzo di emissione
0.0024 USDT
Importo emesso
1000000000
0.076741$0.00
