mexc
MercatoAcquista criptoTradingmexcFuturesGuadagnamexcETF
Mobile
Scansiona per scaricare per un'esperienza di trading senza interruzioni con l'app MEXC
Non riesci a scaricare?
Client per Windows Altro
ItalianoUSD
Eight Bit Me
NEIGHTBIT/USDT
0.0005504-0.73%
$0.00
Prezzo minimo OpenSea
--
Max sulle 24h
0.0005578
Min sulle 24h
0.0005412
Volume sulle 24h (NEIGHTBIT)
76.16M
Importo 24h (USDT)
42.32K
Prezzo minimo OpenSea
--
Max sulle 24h
0.0005578
Min sulle 24h
0.0005412
Volume sulle 24h (NEIGHTBIT)
76.16M
Importo 24h (USDT)
42.32K
K-Line
Informazioni sul token
Base
TradingView
Profondità
Loading..
NEIGHTBIT
EightBit is a collection of 8,888 NFT’s that are generated by countless 8-bit themed traits. Within the collection, there are rare outfits, items, and more surprises. MEXC splits 19 EightBit NFT into 19,000,000 NEIGHTBIT index tokens (1,000,000 NEIGHTBIT per NFT). The NEIGHTBIT index provides users with the opportunity to trade high-quality blue-chip NFTs at a low cost. If a user owns a sufficiently large percentage of the index, they can exchange their index holdings for one of the 19 NEIGHTBIT NFTs. MEXC will expand the collection from time to time according to market demand, and MEXC’s total position will not exceed 10%. For collection details, see the link: https://opensea.io/0xBCeb39aAD857BEBF3f50b30A993100794De4734F
Panoramica
Nome della criptovaluta
NEIGHTBIT
Ora di emissione
--
Link correlati
Prezzo di emissione
--
Importo emesso
19,000,000
Ordini
0.0000001
0.0000001
0.000001
0.00001
0.0001
0.001
0.01

Prezzo(USDT)

(NEIGHTBIT)

(USDT)

0.0005504$0.00
--
Operazioni di mercato
Importo(NEIGHTBIT)
Prezzo(USDT)
Importo(NEIGHTBIT)
Orario
Mercati spot
5X-X Futures
ETF
Grid trading
Trasferisci
Acquista con
USD
Compra NEIGHTBIT
Vendi NEIGHTBIT
Limite
Mercato
Disponibile-- USDT
Deposita
PrezzoUSDT
ImportoNEIGHTBIT
TotaleUSDT
Disponibile-- NEIGHTBIT
Deposita
PrezzoUSDT
ImportoNEIGHTBIT
TotaleUSDT
Ordine attuale (0)
Cronologia degli ordini
Cronologia delle transazioni
Posizioni aperte (0)
Coppia di trading
Ora
Tipo
Direzione
Tutto
Acquista
Vendi
Prezzo
Importo
Eseguito
Totale
Prezzo di attivazione
Annulla tutto
Tutti
Limit order
Stop-limit
Post only
Documentazione API
Documentazione API
Social media
Invia una richiesta
Invia una richiesta
Assistenza clienti online
Assistenza clienti online

© 2022 MEXC.COM

MEXC Global
Opera rapidamente sulle criptovalute con MEXC
Chi siamo
Info
Condizioni utilizzo e politica privacy
Informativa sul rischio
Impara
Annunci
Editore di app
MEXC Blog
Prodotti
Launchpad
Kickstarter
MX-Defi
Servizio
Download
Commissioni
Privilegi VIP
Referral
Affiliato
MEXC Pioneer
Domanda di listing
Applicazione commerciante OTC
Supporto
Istituzioni
Documentazione API
Canale di verifica ufficiale
Richieste delle forze dell'ordine
Centro assistenza
Lavoriamo insieme (per le aziende)
Lavoriamo insieme (per le istituzioni)
Collaborazione con i media
Invia una richiesta
Reclami e suggerimenti
Suggerimenti sui prodotti
Come acquistare
Informazioni sulle criptovalute
Prezzo della criptovaluta
Community

© 2022 MEXC.COM