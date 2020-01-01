mexc
Monsterra

MSTR/USDT
Monsterra is a free-to-play-to-earn multi-chain game run on both BNB, Avalanche and Terra networks inspired by the Axie Infinity game's pet world and the gameplay in Clash of Clan or Boom Beach of Supercell. The game sets foot in a fictional world and revolves around farming, property building, and battling with other lands with the magical creatures named Mongen. The revolutionized design of Monsterra is a combination of free-to-play and free-to-earn models which allows millions of gaming enthusiasts to enjoy fun and have a high-profit stream with no prior investment.
Panoramica
Nome della criptovaluta
MSTR
Ora di emissione
--
Link correlati
Prezzo di emissione
--
Fornitura massima
100,000,000
