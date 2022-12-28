mexc
MercatoAcquista criptoTrading
HOT
FuturesAttivitàETF
Mobile
Scansiona per scaricare e sperimentare il trading senza interruzioni sull'app MEXC
Non riesci a scaricare?
Client Windows Vedi altro
MoonDAO
MOONEY/USDT
0.005203+160.15%
$0.00
Max sulle 24h
0.005651
Min sulle 24h
0.004984
Volume sulle 24h (MOONEY)
25.24M
Importo 24h (USDT)
132.87K
Max sulle 24h
0.005651
Min sulle 24h
0.004984
Volume sulle 24h (MOONEY)
25.24M
Importo 24h (USDT)
132.87K
K-Line
Informazioni sul token
Base
TradingView
Profondità
Loading..
MOONEY
MoonDAO's mission is to decentralize access to space. MoonDAO represents a decentralized, international, inclusive, and transparent approach to space exploration. As part of MoonDAOs mission, we will send MoonDAO members to space and beyond, as well as fund space research and further humanities exploration of the unknown! Our governance token, MOONEY, is used for decentralized community governance and gives its owners voting rights in directing the decisions made by MoonDAO. There is a fixed supply of MOONEY.
Panoramica
Nome della criptovaluta
MOONEY
Ora di emissione
--
Link correlati
Prezzo di emissione
--
Importo emesso
2,600,000,000
Ordini
0.000001
0.000001
0.00001
0.0001
0.001
0.01
0.1

Prezzo(USDT)

(MOONEY)

(USDT)

0.005203$0.00
Operazioni di mercato
Importo(MOONEY)
Prezzo(USDT)
Importo(MOONEY)
Orario
Mercati spot
5X-X Futures
ETF
Grid trading
Trasferisci
Acquista con
USD
Compra MOONEY
Vendi MOONEY
Limite
Mercato
Disponibile-- USDT
Deposita
PrezzoUSDT
ImportoMOONEY
TotaleUSDT
Disponibile-- MOONEY
Deposita
PrezzoUSDT
ImportoMOONEY
TotaleUSDT
Ordine attuale (0)
Cronologia degli ordini
Cronologia delle transazioni
Posizioni aperte (0)
Coppia di trading
Ora
Tipo
Direzione
Tutto
Acquista
Vendi
Prezzo
Importo
Eseguito
Totale
Prezzo di attivazione
Annulla tutto
Tutti
Limit order
Stop-limit
Post only
Documentazione API
Documentazione API
Social media
Invia una richiesta
Invia una richiesta
Servizio clienti online
Servizio clienti online

© 2022 MEXC.COM

MEXC Global
Opera rapidamente sulle criptovalute con MEXC
Chi siamo
Info
Condizioni utilizzo e politica privacy
Informativa sul rischio
Impara
Annunci
Editore di app
MEXC Blog
Prodotti
Launchpad
Kickstarter
MX-Defi
Servizio
Acquista cripto
Download
Commissioni
Privilegi VIP
Referral
Affiliato
MEXC Pioneer
Domanda di listing
Applicazione commerciante OTC
Supporto
Istituzioni
Documentazione API
Canale di verifica ufficiale
Richieste delle forze dell'ordine
Centro assistenza
Lavoriamo insieme (per le aziende)
Lavoriamo insieme (per le istituzioni)
Collaborazione con i media
Invia una richiesta
Reclami e suggerimenti
Suggerimenti sui prodotti
Come acquistare
Informazioni sulle criptovalute
Prezzo della criptovaluta
Community

© 2022 MEXC.COM