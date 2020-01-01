mexc
MercatoAcquista cryptoSpot
HOT
FuturesFutures M-Day

Trading

Mobile
Scansiona per scaricare e sperimentare il trading senza interruzioni sull'app MEXC
Non riesci a scaricare?
Client Windows Vedi altro

MN Bridge

MNB/USDT
----
--
Max sulle 24h
0.0000000
Min sulle 24h
0.0000000
Volume sulle 24h (MNB)
0.00
Importo 24h (USDT)
0.00
Max sulle 24h
0.0000000
Min sulle 24h
0.0000000
Volume sulle 24h (MNB)
0.00
Importo 24h (USDT)
0.00
K-Line
Informazioni sul token
Loading..
Base
TradingView
Profondità
MNB
MN Bridge is a revolutionary crypto-gaming ecosystem built on a bridge platform that connects web2 games to the growing blockchain space. By leveraging its in-house developed play-to-earn game, NFT marketplace, and a unique off-chain game token (MNP), MN Bridge offers game developers, gamers, and investors a seamless and efficient gaming experience. In addition, MN Bridge incorporates cutting-edge artificial intelligence (AI) technology to enhance the platform's functionality and provide users with personalized experiences.
Panoramica
Nome della criptovaluta
MNB
Ora di emissione
--
Link correlati
Prezzo di emissione
--
Fornitura massima
1,000,000,000
Libro degli ordini
0.0000001
0.0000001
0.000001
0.00001
0.0001
0.001
0.01

Prezzo(USDT)

(MNB)

(USDT)

0.0000000$0.00
Operazioni di mercato
Importo()
Prezzo()
Importo()
Orario
Spot
5X-X Futures
Spot
5X-X Futures
Maker 0.00% / Taker 0.00%
HOT
Compra MNB
Vendi MNB
Limite
Mercato
Trasferisci
Acquista con
USD
Disponibile-- USDT
PrezzoUSDT
ImportoMNB
TotaleUSDT
Disponibile-- MNB
PrezzoUSDT
ImportoMNB
TotaleUSDT
Ordini aperti (0)
Cronologia degli ordini
Cronologia delle transazioni
Posizioni aperte (0)
Ordini aperti (0)
Cronologia degli ordini
Cronologia delle transazioni
Posizioni aperte (0)
Coppia di trading
Data
Tipo
Direzione
Tutto
Acquista
Vendi
Prezzo
Quantità
Importo ordine
Evaso
Condizioni di trigger
Annulla tutto
Tutti
Ordine Limit
Stop-limit
Post only
Rete stabile
Documentazione API
Documentazione API
Social media
Invia una richiesta
Invia una richiesta
Servizio clienti online
Servizio clienti online
Loading...