Mintway is the world's first global NFT portal, where you can receive profits from splitting ownership of digital assets and share all information about NFTs, as well as marketplaces where you can buy and sell ownership of digital assets. The project is development stage (and seed round). We released Dapp game, DigToc and have serviced NFT launcher. DigToc game: (https://digtoc.com/), MINTWAY prototype: (http://mintway.net/), NFT launcher beta (https://nftvalley.io)and Airdropper(infra service for token. https://airdropper.net)