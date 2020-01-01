mexc
MercatoAcquista cryptoSpot
HOT
FuturesFutures M-Day

Trading

Mobile
Scansiona per scaricare e sperimentare il trading senza interruzioni sull'app MEXC
Non riesci a scaricare?
Client Windows Vedi altro

ZERO

MEOW/USDT
----
--
Max sulle 24h
0.00000
Min sulle 24h
0.00000
Volume sulle 24h (MEOW)
0.00
Importo 24h (USDT)
0.00
Max sulle 24h
0.00000
Min sulle 24h
0.00000
Volume sulle 24h (MEOW)
0.00
Importo 24h (USDT)
0.00
K-Line
Informazioni sul token
Loading..
Base
TradingView
Profondità
MEOW
Zero eliminates the core problematic incentives used by current internet platforms and social networks, which are designed to manipulate human attention and choice making, with advertising, gamification and opaque algorithms. Zero asserts that these problems are symptoms of a deeper structural issue that exists at the level of corporate fiduciary responsibility and code. Namely, the incentive and information asymmetry created by the legal structure of corporations and cloud-only architectures, and the resulting rent-seeking that occurs from the exchange of human attention. What is needed is a transparent structure that enables members to retain control of their data, personal privacy and online experience, while sharing in both choice making (platform governance) and the economic upside that is generated as a result of individual and collective participation.
Panoramica
Nome della criptovaluta
MEOW
Ora di emissione
--
Link correlati
Prezzo di emissione
--
Fornitura massima
10,101,010,101
Libro degli ordini
0.00001

Prezzo(
USDT
)

(
MEOW
)

(
USDT
)

0.00000$0.00
Operazioni di mercato
Importo()
Prezzo()
Importo()
Orario
Spot
5X-X Futures
Spot
5X-X Futures
Maker 0.00% / Taker 0.00%
HOT
Compra MEOW
Vendi MEOW
Limite
Mercato
Trasferisci
Acquista con
USD
Disponibile-- USDT
PrezzoUSDT
ImportoMEOW
TotaleUSDT
Disponibile-- MEOW
PrezzoUSDT
ImportoMEOW
TotaleUSDT
Ordini aperti (0)
Cronologia degli ordini
Cronologia delle transazioni
Posizioni aperte (0)
Ordini aperti (0)
Cronologia degli ordini
Cronologia delle transazioni
Posizioni aperte (0)
Coppia di trading
Data
Tipo
Direzione
Prezzo
Quantità
Importo ordine
Evaso
Condizioni di trigger
Annulla tutto
Rete stabile
Documentazione API
Documentazione API
Social media
Invia una richiesta
Invia una richiesta
Servizio clienti online
Servizio clienti online
Loading...