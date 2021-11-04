mexc
MercatoAcquista criptoTradingmexcFuturesGuadagnamexcETF
Mobile
Scansiona per scaricare per un'esperienza di trading senza interruzioni con l'app MEXC
Non riesci a scaricare?
Client per Windows Altro
ItalianoUSD
MELI
MELI/USDT
0.0004740.00%
$0.00
Max sulle 24h
0.000514
Min sulle 24h
0.000468
Volume sulle 24h (MELI)
47.17M
Importo 24h (USDT)
23.10K
Conto alla rovescia
00:00:00:00
Max sulle 24h
0.000514
Min sulle 24h
0.000468
Volume sulle 24h (MELI)
47.17M
Importo 24h (USDT)
23.10K
Conto alla rovescia
00:00:00:00

Promemoria della cancellazione

La coppia MELI_USDT che hai selezionato ora è nascosta da MEXC. Se qualsiasi problema relativo al progetto non viene efficacemente corretto in un determinato lasso di tempo, MEXC cancellerà la coppia di trading. Ti invitiamo a procedere con il tuo investimento con cautela.

K-Line
Informazioni sul token
Base
TradingView
Profondità
Loading..
MELI
MELI is a battle game utilising playable NFTs with individual characteristics, referred to in-game as a Meliora. Players have several options when obtaining a Meliora, they can battle PvP or PvE to earn rewards, increase ranking or combine two NFTs to create a new, unique character NFT with special abilities. Named after the Latin word Meliora, which means "better", MELI is a blockchain game that combines gameplay such as battling or player ranking, breeding, and farming. The goal of Meli.Games team is to build a Metaverse where anyone can earn tokens through skilled gameplay and contributions to the ecosystem in various game titles. All art assets and Meliora data can be easily accessed by 3rd parties, allowing community developers to build their own tools and experiences in the Meli metaverse.
Panoramica
Nome della criptovaluta
MELI
Ora di emissione
--
Link correlati
Prezzo di emissione
--
Importo emesso
1,000,000,000
Ordini
0.000001
0.000001
0.00001
0.0001
0.001
0.01
0.1

Prezzo(USDT)

(MELI)

(USDT)

0.000474$0.00
Operazioni di mercato
Importo(MELI)
Prezzo(USDT)
Importo(MELI)
Orario
Mercati spot
5X-X Futures
ETF
Grid trading
Trasferisci
Acquista con
USD
Compra MELI
Vendi MELI
Limite
Mercato
Disponibile-- USDT
Deposita
PrezzoUSDT
ImportoMELI
TotaleUSDT
Disponibile-- MELI
Deposita
PrezzoUSDT
ImportoMELI
TotaleUSDT
Ordine attuale (0)
Cronologia degli ordini
Cronologia delle transazioni
Posizioni aperte (0)
Coppia di trading
Ora
Tipo
Direzione
Tutto
Acquista
Vendi
Prezzo
Importo
Eseguito
Totale
Prezzo di attivazione
Annulla tutto
Tutti
Limit order
Stop-limit
Post only
Documentazione API
Documentazione API
Social media
Invia una richiesta
Invia una richiesta
Assistenza clienti online
Assistenza clienti online

© 2022 MEXC.COM

MEXC Global
Opera rapidamente sulle criptovalute con MEXC
Chi siamo
Info
Condizioni utilizzo e politica privacy
Informativa sul rischio
Impara
Annunci
Editore di app
MEXC Blog
Prodotti
Launchpad
Kickstarter
MX-Defi
Servizio
Download
Commissioni
Privilegi VIP
Referral
Affiliato
MEXC Pioneer
Domanda di listing
Applicazione commerciante OTC
Supporto
Istituzioni
Documentazione API
Canale di verifica ufficiale
Richieste delle forze dell'ordine
Centro assistenza
Lavoriamo insieme (per le aziende)
Lavoriamo insieme (per le istituzioni)
Collaborazione con i media
Invia una richiesta
Reclami e suggerimenti
Suggerimenti sui prodotti
Come acquistare
Informazioni sulle criptovalute
Prezzo della criptovaluta
Community

© 2022 MEXC.COM