mexc
MercatoAcquista criptoTradingmexcFuturesGuadagnamexcETF
Mobile
Scansiona per scaricare per un'esperienza di trading senza interruzioni con l'app MEXC
Non riesci a scaricare?
Client per Windows Altro
ItalianoUSD
Decentraland
MANA/USDT
0.42262+4.50%
$0.00
Max sulle 24h
0.42435
Min sulle 24h
0.39754
Volume sulle 24h (MANA)
509.64K
Importo 24h (USDT)
208.55K
Max sulle 24h
0.42435
Min sulle 24h
0.39754
Volume sulle 24h (MANA)
509.64K
Importo 24h (USDT)
208.55K
K-Line
Informazioni sul token
Base
TradingView
Profondità
Loading..
MANA
Decentraland is a virtual reality platform powered by the Ethereum blockchain. Users can create, experience, and monetize content and applications. Land in Decentraland is permanently owned by the community, giving them full control over their creations. Users claim ownership of virtual land on a blockchain-based ledger of parcels. Landowners control what content is published to their portion of land, which is identified by a set of cartesian coordinates (x,y). Contents can range from static 3D scenes to interactive systems such as games.
Panoramica
Nome della criptovaluta
MANA
Ora di emissione
2017-09-18 00:00:00
Link correlati
Prezzo di emissione
0.024 USDT
Importo emesso
2,644,000,000
Ordini
0.00001
0.00001
0.0001
0.001
0.01

Prezzo(USDT)

(MANA)

(USDT)

0.42262$0.00
Operazioni di mercato
Importo(MANA)
Prezzo(USDT)
Importo(MANA)
Orario
Mercati spot
5X-X Futures
ETF
Grid trading
Trasferisci
Acquista con
USD
Compra MANA
Vendi MANA
Limite
Mercato
Disponibile-- USDT
Deposita
PrezzoUSDT
ImportoMANA
TotaleUSDT
Disponibile-- MANA
Deposita
PrezzoUSDT
ImportoMANA
TotaleUSDT
Ordine attuale (0)
Cronologia degli ordini
Cronologia delle transazioni
Posizioni aperte (0)
Coppia di trading
Ora
Tipo
Direzione
Tutto
Acquista
Vendi
Prezzo
Importo
Eseguito
Totale
Prezzo di attivazione
Annulla tutto
Tutti
Limit order
Stop-limit
Post only
Documentazione API
Documentazione API
Social media
Invia una richiesta
Invia una richiesta
Assistenza clienti online
Assistenza clienti online

© 2022 MEXC.COM

MEXC Global
Opera rapidamente sulle criptovalute con MEXC
Chi siamo
Info
Condizioni utilizzo e politica privacy
Informativa sul rischio
Impara
Annunci
Editore di app
MEXC Blog
Prodotti
Launchpad
Kickstarter
MX-Defi
Servizio
Download
Commissioni
Privilegi VIP
Referral
Affiliato
MEXC Pioneer
Domanda di listing
Applicazione commerciante OTC
Supporto
Istituzioni
Documentazione API
Canale di verifica ufficiale
Richieste delle forze dell'ordine
Centro assistenza
Lavoriamo insieme (per le aziende)
Lavoriamo insieme (per le istituzioni)
Collaborazione con i media
Invia una richiesta
Reclami e suggerimenti
Suggerimenti sui prodotti
Come acquistare
Informazioni sulle criptovalute
Prezzo della criptovaluta
Community

© 2022 MEXC.COM