KENKA METAVERSE
KENKA/USDT
0.00001205-21.75%
$0.00
Max sulle 24h
0.00001542
Min sulle 24h
0.00001113
Volume sulle 24h (KENKA)
183.89M
Importo 24h (USDT)
2.58K
Max sulle 24h
0.00001542
Min sulle 24h
0.00001113
Volume sulle 24h (KENKA)
183.89M
Importo 24h (USDT)
2.58K
With over 3 million existing users, Kenkado is an RPG game app where players aim to become the toughest fighter. This game is extremely popular in Japan, where it has collaborated with many anime and martial art fighters. KENKA-DO METAVERSE will be an NFT game derived from this app game and reskinned with new characters and new setting. KENKA-DO METAVERSE will be a Play to Earn NFT game set 10 years after the world of "Kenkado Zenkoku Furyo Banzuke" where battles unfold around the world in the metaverse.
Nome della criptovaluta
KENKA
Ora di emissione
--
Prezzo di emissione
--
Importo emesso
464,946,494,649,464
5X-X Futures
