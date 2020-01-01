mexc
MercatoAcquista cryptoSpot
HOT
FuturesFutures M-Day

Trading

Mobile
Scansiona per scaricare e sperimentare il trading senza interruzioni sull'app MEXC
Non riesci a scaricare?
Client Windows Vedi altro

Jadetoken

JD/USDT
----
--
Max sulle 24h
0.00000000
Min sulle 24h
0.00000000
Volume sulle 24h (JD)
0.00
Importo 24h (USDT)
0.00
Max sulle 24h
0.00000000
Min sulle 24h
0.00000000
Volume sulle 24h (JD)
0.00
Importo 24h (USDT)
0.00
K-Line
Informazioni sul token
Loading..
Base
TradingView
Profondità
JD
Passionate crypto enthusiast and blockchain explorer, Jade Ulutule, is the driving force behind JDinsights. With a keen interest in decentralized finance (DeFi), Jade has created a powerful platform that empowers users to effortlessly track their address activity across a range of Base and Zkevm polygon protocols. As JDinsights continues to evolve, Jade is excited to introduce upcoming features including bridge and swap capabilities, aiming to provide an all-in-one solution for staying informed and maximizing the potential of the ever-expanding crypto landscape.
Panoramica
Nome della criptovaluta
JD
Ora di emissione
--
Link correlati
Prezzo di emissione
--
Fornitura massima
13,000,000,000
Libro degli ordini
0.00000001
0.00000001
0.0000001
0.000001
0.00001
0.0001
0.001

Prezzo(USDT)

(JD)

(USDT)

0.00000000$0.00
Operazioni di mercato
Importo()
Prezzo()
Importo()
Orario
Spot
5X-X Futures
Spot
5X-X Futures
Maker 0.00% / Taker 0.00%
HOT
Compra JD
Vendi JD
Limite
Mercato
Trasferisci
Acquista con
USD
Disponibile-- USDT
PrezzoUSDT
ImportoJD
TotaleUSDT
Disponibile-- JD
PrezzoUSDT
ImportoJD
TotaleUSDT
Ordini aperti (0)
Cronologia degli ordini
Cronologia delle transazioni
Posizioni aperte (0)
Ordini aperti (0)
Cronologia degli ordini
Cronologia delle transazioni
Posizioni aperte (0)
Coppia di trading
Data
Tipo
Direzione
Tutto
Acquista
Vendi
Prezzo
Quantità
Importo ordine
Evaso
Condizioni di trigger
Annulla tutto
Tutti
Ordine Limit
Stop-limit
Post only
Rete stabile
Documentazione API
Documentazione API
Social media
Invia una richiesta
Invia una richiesta
Servizio clienti online
Servizio clienti online
Loading...